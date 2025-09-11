Bryan Kohberger's Shirtless Selfies After Idaho Murders Clearly Show Hand Wound! 

Never-before-seen pictures of Bryan Kohberger are coming out, including one of a visible wound on his hand after the University of Idaho murders.

As we previously reported, Heather Barnhart, the digital forensics expert on the Idaho murders case, revealed to People that her team discovered tons of photos on his phone of women either naked or in very little clothing.

But not just women. She told People last month there were also “lots of him posing half naked in the mirror while flexing.” It’s unknown if he ever sent these to anyone, it didn’t seem like he used them on dating apps or anything. But seeing the shirtless pics — and zero images of friends and family — Barnhart couldn’t help but compare him to fictional serial killer Patrick Bateman:

“Very vain, like American Psycho.”

How chilling! Now, some of the shirtless selfies he took after brutally murdering Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves in November 2022 have been released!

On Wednesday, NewsNation obtained those photos, which forensic experts confirmed they found on his Android. One of the pictures features Kohberger without a shirt and no expression on his face as he salutes. However, most notably, the former criminology student sports a wound on his ring finger. Check out the pic (below):

He took this after murdering four people?! JFC…

We previously heard students and faculty at Washington State University noticed Kohberger had injuries on his face and hands following the killings. One student even told police there were cuts on the 30-year-old’s hand “similar to cat scratches.” That wound on the ring finger in the photo? It looks almost like a cat scratch to us, too! But it’s not, of course. The scratch is most likely from one of the four victims fighting back when Kohberger attacked and murdered them… And it could even be the source of the DNA on his knife sheath!

Another image shows Kohberger shirtless again while flexing at the camera. See (below):

And brace yourselves for the next one — it’s creepy AF…

In a selfie, Kohberger is making an absolutely bizarre facial expression in which he tucked his upper lip and bared his teeth. It’s as if he tried to mimic Jim Carrey in Liar, Liar and Jack Nicholson in The Shining simultaneously. Take a look (below):

YIKES!!!

That American Psycho description Barnhart mentioned earlier? Yeah, it appears to be pretty accurate!

What are your reactions to the new photos, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Latah County Sheriff’s Office, Latah County Jail]