Would John Stamos Leave His Wife For Lost Love Lori Loughlin?! He Says...

Now that Lori Loughlin‘s single, would John Stamos drop everything to catch “the one that got away”??

Lori and John’s Aunt Becky and Uncle Jesse in Full House easily go down as one of fans’ most favorite on-screen couples! So when John revealed the pair had actually dated when they were teens, way before they appeared on the sitcom, everyone freaked out! And he didn’t just say they’d gone on a date or two — he thought they could’ve been something special!

He said in 2013 that they “went on a date to Disneyland” when they were about “18 or 19 years old.” But by the time they were on TV together, things were very different in their personal lives:

“She was married during that time, and then when she wasn’t then I was married, so we did have some off timing. No disrespect to her family or husband now, but I would say that she could be the one that got away.”

Y’all, he really said that! His feelings were STRONG! He even doubled down on this in his 2023 memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, noting there was a “very small window of the two of us being single at the same time.” They only dated briefly several decades ago, and he never got over it!

And now that she’s no longer married, the actor’s been quick to trash-talk her estranged husband, Mossimo Giannulli. And so now everyone wants to know, is there ever a chance he’d try to seize this moment and get with Lori?!

It’s obviously not perfect timing right now. The Big Shot star is married to his wife, Caitlin McHugh, and has been since 2018. They share a young son together. But people do crazy things for love. Would he leave his wife for “the one that got away”??

During Monday’s episode of Good Guys, John actually addressed this head-on! Recalling his previous comments, the Hollywood heartthrob explained his feelings for his co-star:

“A lot of people were like, ‘Oh, you guys were romantic.’ I happened to say she was the one who got away in something, and I think it was before I met [my wife] Caitlin [McHugh], and it was an interesting thing.”

Listeners had a chance to send in questions before the chat, co-host Ben Soffer shared:

“The biggest question was, ‘Come on. Aunt Becky. Bring her in. Bring her into the fold.'”

John wanted no part of that, replying:

“A threesome? No.”

Ben later clarified that’s NOT actually what everyone wanted to know! The podcast hosts, including Josh Peck, just didn’t want to share what fans were really thinking, Soffer added:

“They didn’t ask that. They asked, ‘Would you leave your wife for her?’ We’re not doing that.”

It is insensitive to his wife and marriage! And with that in mind, John made it clear where he stands on leaving or opening up his marriage, insisting:

“No f**king way.”

We love a loyal man! The 62-year-old joked:

“I’m not Mormon.”

You won’t see him at any of the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives‘ swingers parties! Hah!

As for why they didn’t hook up while working on Full House, the ER alum explained that during their slim opening, John’s heart pulled him in a different direction:

“I don’t mean to belittle or pare it down to Grease, but Lori was Sandy, you know before the leather and all that stuff, before that song. Rebecca Romijn was Sandy in the leather and the, ‘Tell me about it, stud.’ There was a moment where I had the choice, I think. And I was more into, you know, the rebellious. Lori was sweet and I loved working with her, but she was too nice for me.”

Sadly, Rebecca didn’t end up being his forever! After getting married in 1998, they filed for divorce in 2004.

And yet after saying all that and gushing about the “saint” Lori is, the TV star argued their relationship “was always platonic.” In fact, he’s not even sure if he’s actually kissed her or not IRL! Remember that date to Disneyland they supposedly went on? Well… John admitted:

“I always thought that we made out on some ride at Disneyland. I think she said it didn’t happen, so I don’t know if it was something I made up in my mind, some sort of fantasy.”

If he’s making up fantasies about her, that’s telling!!!

Another hint there might be more to the story here? John shared:

“Lori lives in my neighborhood. I was over there a lot, and she would come to our house a couple of times. Caitlin’s been good about it. It’s tough.”

“Been good about it.” That sounds like the kind of thing you say about your wife putting up with your ex-girlfriend! So maybe they’re not — or at least weren’t — so “platonic” after all??

Check out the full podcast for more of his thoughts on Lori’s divorce:

