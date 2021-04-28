Younes Bendjima Denies Shading Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker: 'Keep Me Far Away From All That'

No shade here — at least that is what Younes Bendjima claims.

In case you missed it, the 27-year-old model seemingly made a dig at ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Travis Barker, just hours after the couple posted a steamy photo of the reality star straddling the Blink-182 drummer on Instagram. Ch-ch-check out the HOT snap (below):

The couple has not been shy about expressing their sizzling chemistry to the public — especially about their after-hour activities, which apparently include biting based on one of their recent snaps. As you can expect, not everyone is here for the shameless swaps of PDA, and it seemingly looked like that was the case for Younes. On Monday, he posted a quote on IG Stories that read:

“Shamelessness has become so normal in today’s society that modesty has become strange.”

It sounded like he could have been a bit jealous at the romance, right?! Not to mention hypocritical as well, given his spicy thirst-trap history with AND without the Poosh head. But after speculation erupted, Bendjima took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday to deny any bitterness. He wrote:

“I always post quotes since years, all types of quotes. Stop attaching myself to people that are not part of my life anymore, it’s been two years let’s move on … No need for bad vibes. Keep me far way from all that. Much appreciated. Gracias amigos.”

Okay, can you blame everyone for thinking the quote was about Kourtney?! It is hard to imagine the words and timing had all been a coincidence, but we guess we will take your word for it … maybe.

As you may know, Kourtney and Younes were on-again-off-again lovers from 2016 until their fling fizzled out in 2020. The 42-year-old personality opened up about her ex on a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. When Khloé Kardashian asked if she still talked to Bendjima, Kourtney replied how she “never” has, except:

“He’ll text me once in a while. … I’m feeling really content with my own way of life.”

In the episode, the Good American founder did not directly mentioned the hunk by name. However, Koko took to Twitter to confirm the discussion had been about him while interacting with fans during the show. She wrote at the time:

“He was sooooooo toxic and negative for Kourt.”

Definitely not subtle, there! Then, one fan questioned if she was referring to Younes, to which Khloé answered:

“Yous smart.”

So, was this just a way to somewhat gaslight Kourtney on Younes’ part?! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

