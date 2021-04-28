Travis Barker Shares Even MORE Hot Vacay PDA With Kourtney Kardashian!

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian really can’t get enough of each other!

Hard to believe there was ever a time this couple was keeping it low-key on social media because the PDA has gone from zero to 100 QUICK. We’re talking finger-sucking birthday vids and teeny weenie bikini makeout shots for all of Instagram to see. And just when we’re thinking, what more could there possible be to share, the drummer gives us a vacation photo dump featuring Kardashian derriere!

Yep, one of the videos from his vacay carousel shows off the scenery during a boat ride in Utah — scenery which includes the Blink-182 drummer’s hand resting on his lady’s butt. Elsewhere, there are more gorgeous vistas, some rock climbing, and a smooch that might scare anyone afraid of heights. In one video, the musician declares his love for the reality star as they cross a bridge suspended over a crevice.

The 45-year-old captioned the post:

“Anywhere with you”

The Poosh founder commented:

“EVERYWHERE “

If you’ve been following the PDA tour, you know that on Kourtney’s own PDA post from the trip (captioned, “Just Like Heaven”), Travis commented:

“ EVERYTHING”

So we’re even doing couples’ coordinated IG comments now… this relationship really is serious!

Fans of the KUWTK star may love to see this romance heat up, but it’s a little more difficult for her exes. Younes Bendjima has been throwing shade, while baby daddy Scott Disick is coming to terms with the fact that they’re never (ever, ever) getting back together. A source previously told E! News:

“It’s uncomfortable for Scott to see Kourtney in a serious relationship, although he knew this day would come. He is glad she is happy, but it’s definitely been hard on him. He doesn’t like to bring it up, and it’s a weird convo for him. At one point, the family was really encouraging Scott and Kourtney to try the relationship again, and it’s a bit of an eye-opener for him, that it’s truly never going to happen.”

Even Shanna Moakler, who has been divorced from the pop punk icon since 2008, has found all the over-the-top public romancing hard to watch. An insider for People shared:

“Shanna’s moved on from Travis, but it’s been hurtful that everything he’s doing for Kourtney he did before for her, like the plane flying overhead, the flowers. It’s all exactly the same. Shanna and Travis are cordial with each other and are friendly, but they have a long history together. Again she’s moved on from Travis and has her own boyfriend and life, but this is just hurtful to her.”

Hey, even we feel like we should avert our eyes from some of these loved-up posts, so we can’t imagine how it must feel for one of their exes! But Kourtney and Travis clearly only have eyes for each other right now, so we don’t expect the PDA train to slow down any time soon!

