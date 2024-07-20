Young Mystery Woman Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Umansky Was Caught Kissing In Mykonos REVEALED!

The question on many Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans’ minds right now is: Who is the brand-new lady in Mauricio Umansky’s life?!

In case you missed it, Kyle Richards’ estranged husband was caught passionately embracing and kissing a mystery woman at the Mykonos Airport on Wednesday. The lovebirds seemingly were together for a vacation in Greece. Ch-ch-check out the PDA photos (below):

Mauricio Umansky packs on PDA with mystery woman while vacationing in Mykonos https://t.co/C5iFu3qpdh pic.twitter.com/Bwp0pshdb6 — Page Six (@PageSix) July 17, 2024

When these pictures dropped, no one knew who the woman making out with Mau was. But now, her identity has been revealed! And she is A LOT younger than the 54-year-old real estate agent! According to TMZ on Friday, Mauricio went on a romantic getaway with… 33-year-old Ukrainian-American actress and model Nikita Kahn!

Not only did the outlet reveal her identity, they also got more pictures and videos of the pair together during their vacay! And let’s just say that these two definitely look like a couple! In the snapshots, Mauricio and Nikita were seen in a cabana at Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, getting cozy and taking selfies together in their beach outfits. The Buying Beverly Hills star had on board shorts while she sported a tiny black bikini and a bandana in her hair. Eyewitnesses at the beach club told TMZ that Mauricio and Nikita were snuggling and kissing throughout their outing. And after spending a few hours there, he held her hand as they exited. Take a look at the videos of them together (below):

Whoa!!!

For those curious about Nikita, we have the rundown! According to her IMDb, she began acting in 2011 when she played Bruce Willis’ girlfriend in the film Catch .44. She also worked on shorts and as an executive producer on The Last Animals. Coming up, Nikiti is starring in the movie Crescent City with Alec Baldwin and Terrence Howard. Per her website, she got her degree and MBA in interior design and architecture at the University of California, Los Angeles. Oh, you know that she and Mauricio must have first bonded over real estate! Beyond acting and modeling, Nikiti enjoys traveling, advocating for animal rights, working out, and skiing.

As for her dating history? She previously was involved with Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. They began their relationship in 2010. It’s unknown when they broke up, but their last red carpet-appearance together was in 2017.

At this time, neither Mauricio nor Nikita, who follow each other on Instagram, have addressed their romance. While they have remained quiet, Kyle appeared to take a clear stance on her hubby’s new relationship! She made a huge change to her IG – removing the description “wife” from her bio! It’s safe to say Mauricio’s moving on, and so is Kyle now, too!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Mauricio Umansky/Nikita Kahn/Instagram, Peacock/YouTube]