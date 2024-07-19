Kyle Richards Deletes 'Wife' From IG Bio & Shows Off Her Super Fit Bod After Mauricio Umansky Was Caught Kissing Another Woman!

Looks like that might’ve been the final nail in the coffin.

After Mauricio Umansky was spotted making out with a mystery woman at the Mykonos, Greece airport on Wednesday, his estranged partner Kyle Richards has officially removed the description “wife” from her Instagram! Oof! As of this writing, the reality star’s bio simply states:

“Mom, actor, author,producer,animal lover, a RHOBH , CAA”

Interestingly, her X (Twitter) account still lists her as “wife,” but that whole profile seems outdated and she hasn’t posted since last summer. So, we wouldn’t read into that!

This big update comes two months after Kyle dropped “Umansky” from her name on social media. But at the time, she was seemingly still holding out hope for the romance since she hadn’t removed “wife” from her profile. But since then, the real estate agent has moved out of the couple’s shared home. And now, like we said, there’s been this PDA (below), too!!

Mauricio Umansky packs on PDA with mystery woman while vacationing in Mykonos https://t.co/C5iFu3qpdh pic.twitter.com/Bwp0pshdb6 — Page Six (@PageSix) July 17, 2024

Sooooo… yeah. It really seems like there’s no turning back!

That said, it’s doubtful that Kyle even wants to go back to the way things were. As Perezcious readers know, the Bravo star was the first to spark romance speculation last year when she hit it off with country music star Morgan Wade. They’ve both denied dating rumors, and yet they just can’t seem to shut down the speculation. Despite trying to work things out for the sake of their family at first, Kyle and Mauricio have also only grown further apart with time — as this latest IG edit proves!

But it’s not all bad news for the Halloween actress. Addressing some of the many changes she’s made amid her split, the Real Housewives icon took to the ‘gram on Thursday to celebrate being 2 years sober! Sharing a photo of her smoking hot body in the gym, she reflected:

“This week was my 2 year anniversary of being alcohol free (July 15th) I can remember a time when the idea of going 2 weeks seemed impossible. I’m proud of the fact that I’ve had the willpower to stay on this path.”

This journey also hasn’t been easy because she’s felt pressure from some people in her close circle to drink again, the mother of four noted:

“I know many people would love for me to start drinking again. Even friends with the best of intentions. Everyone loved ‘Party Kyle’. I think that was the hardest part of all of this. The resistance from others. The old me , the people pleaser, did struggle with that aspect of it. And I realized right away that I wasn’t going to have a ton of encouragement.”

So tough not to have the support she needed! But Kyle didn’t let it stop her! She continued:

“But my mental and physical health became a lot more important to me than feeling like I had to be ‘on’ at a party or social setting. I’m not going to lie… the fact that I looked better because I l wasn’t drinking was also incentive to not veer from the road I am on. But the real reward is how I feel on the inside. I feel strong , energetic and grateful for my body. I want to take care of it like it has taken care of me.”

Seemingly addressing how this has helped her get through this messy split, she went on:

“It would have been a lot harder going through these difficult times if I had been drinking. I want to wake up every day feeling my best. Mentally & physically strong enough to face whatever comes my way. Many strangers come up to me and tell me that I have inspired them to start their own alcohol free journey. That makes me happy and inspires me in return . So, thank you for that. I often think of the Ernest Hemingway quote ‘ I drink to make other people more interesting’ Personally , I prefer to see people and situations just as they are. AND without the hangxiety #alcoholfree”

Amazing!

Staying sober during such a complicated AF breakup couldn’t have been easy after relying on booze for so long. But she’s crushing it now!! Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

