Zach Bryan PAID for UFC Fighter To Shout Him Out Just Because Ex-GF Brianna Chickenfry Was In The Audience... WTF!

What?? Zach Bryan paid a UFC fighter to get back at Brianna Chickenfry. Seriously?!?!

Brianna was in the audience at David Onama and Roberto Romero’s UFC fight on Saturday night, and she made it very clear on socials that she was going to be there. But then during the evening’s fight card, David randomly gave the country musician a shoutout during a celebratory speech. And then Onama later admitted to being PAID for the comment!!!

In a new TikTok video on Wednesday, Dave Portnoy called out “the small little pathetic man” for getting a fighter to say:

“I wanna come back here next month to watch Zach Bryan in concert. So, I’ll be here for that.”

The cameraman made sure to get a closeup shot of Bri in the crowd looking less than pleased. Oof!

Dave noted that people “are like, aw, that’s gotta suck for Bri.” But he thinks it’s way sketchier than that! Dave pointed out that the fighter then went on the podcast Fight Nation to discuss the unusual shoutout — and admitted he’s never even heard of Zach! OMG!!! He dished on Tuesday:

“So, my manager [told me], ‘Zach Bryan is here, and he wants you to give him a shoutout for his show here in New York City.’ To be honest, I had no idea who Zach Bryan was. I was like, I don’t know who Zach Bryan is, but I’ll give you a shoutout, I’ll give you some love, and that’s why I gave the shoutout.”

BTW, it doesn’t seem like Zach was actually at the event. That’s probably just what they told the fighter — because telling the truth (that this was likely all some payback at an ex) would’ve been worse.

The hosts then wondered if it was a “promo” or a “paid advertisement” kind of thing, and the fighter CONFIRMED IT!! Onama replied:

“Yup, exactly. That’s literally what it was.”

Holy s**t!

That said, when asked if he’d been paid, David said, “not yet,” even though it sounded like he’s expecting some cash. We guess Zach didn’t get him to sign an NDA before making the request. Maybe the country singer should have done that, because this looks shady AF!

Already getting hit with some karma, the fighter then went on to insist that he had no clue who Zach was. However, he revealed that he is a fan of Morgan Wallen. You know, the dude that made Zach super jealous when Brianna would listen to his music. LOLz!

Going OFF on the Pink Skies crooner, Dave said in his video:

“This small little 4-foot-8t f**king psychopath is that pathetic and that lost where they gotta beg UFC guys for a shoutout just to try rub it in [Bri’s face]? Like Brianna gives a f**k!”

He continued:

“We know you’re popular, Zach, you don’t need to f**king bribe people to say your name, you pathetic little man. They did the same thing with a walk out to Something in the Orange. … Like, dude, we get you’re world famous, but everybody knows you’re a f**king piece of s**t loser.”

Wooooow.

Zach won’t speak out on the abuse allegations but he will do this? Insane! Watch Dave’s full rant and see the athlete own up to the payday (below):

@stoolpresidente Zach Bryan begged a UFC fighter for a shoutout to make @Brianna LaPaglia mad. What a pathetic little man. ♬ original sound – Dave Portnoy

Reactions? Can you believe Zach did this?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via UFC/YouTube & MEGA/WENN & Brianna Chickenfry/Instagram]