Everybody is going R&B! Some better than others. Intention doesn’t matter. Execution does. And Zara Larsson‘s new release, Talk About Love featuring Young Thug, is yummy!

To her old fans, don’t worry. This is still very pop too. And sultry!

The Swede is one of the most underrated artists in the game right now. She needs to be bigger!!

Support! Check out her latest above!

