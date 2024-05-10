Designers Actually REFUSED To Dress Zendaya Early In Her Career -- So Her Stylist Blacklisted Them Forever!

It’s hard to imagine anyone in the fashion industry refusing to dress a style icon like Zendaya. However, there was a time when several top brands did just that — which turned out to be a HUGE mistake for them in the long run!

On the latest episode of The Cutting Room Floor podcast with Recho Omondi, Law Roach opened up about the difficulties he experienced sourcing red carpet looks for the actress early in her career. As you know, the stylist has worked with Zendaya to create iconic fashion moments since she was 14. That was way back in her Disney Channel days! During that time, Law reached out to major luxury brands like Chanel, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Dior, and Valentino to dress Zendaya for different events. But the reply he’d get back from them? The houses sent a… NO! He recalled on the podcast:

“I would write the big five. I would write Saint Laurent, Chanel, Gucci, Valentino, Dior. And they would all say no. ‘Try again next year,’ ‘she’s too green,’ ‘she’s not on our calendar.’”

Absolutely wild! Well, Law doesn’t forgive and forget. He kept “all the receipts” once the big five brands turned him and Zendaya down. A few years later, her career blew up. She made her Met Gala debut at 18, scored the cover of Vogue two years later, and starred in several successful projects. Zendaya became a full-fledged star! So when all those companies wanted to start working with her amid her success, Law shut the door right in their faces! He made it clear that Zendaya would never wear their clothes on a red carpet:

“By the time she got to American Vogue, she still had never wore any of those designers. She still hasn’t.”

However, there’s an exception to the rule! The OMG Fashun judge explained Zendaya only began wearing Valentino out and about after she signed a contract to be the new face of the brand in 2020. But according to Law, Zendaya has never and will never wear looks from those fashion houses on the red carpet. The only time anyone will see her in Dior, Gucci, Channel, and Saint Laurent is in editorial shoots. Beyond that, she steers clear from wearing those brands in public! And it’s all because they refused to dress her while she was starting out in the business! Law said:

“She still has never worn Dior on a carpet. She still has never worn Chanel on a carpet. She has still never worn Gucci on a carpet — any press, any appearance, never. Never. The first time she wore Valentino in public is when she had a contract, so when I said, ‘If you say no, it’ll be a no forever,’ that rang true for a long, long time.”

Wow. We bet those companies are kicking themselves now, considering Zendaya is a fashion icon! Watch the clip from the podcast interview (below):

