Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Sydney Sweeney Dragged For 'Homage To A White Lady' At Black Style-Themed Met Gala -- But What Did Her Outfit REALLY Mean?? The Most RISQUÉ Met Gala After Party Outfit You Missed! Bebe Rexha And Azealia Banks FIGHTING! Who Is In The Wrong Here? Celeb Stylist Dragged Away From Hotel Where She Was STAYING Before Met Gala: 'I Got Manhandled'  Facebook Allegedly Tracked When Teen Girls Deleted Selfies -- So It Could Send Them Beauty Ads Immediately After!! Doechii Goes OFF On Her Team While Attempting To Hide Met Gala Look! Watch! Was Naomi Campbell BANNED From Attending The Met Gala Amidst Her Feud With Anna Wintour? Kim Kardashian Scolds Security Guard Who Accidentally Stepped On Her Met Gala Dress!  Naomi Campbell Fires Back After Met Gala 'Ban' Rumor Goes Viral! Did Her Shading Anna Wintour Ruin Things Forever? Shakira Accidentally Revealed Rihanna’s Pregnancy Before Met Gala Moment! Why Timothée Chalamet Didn’t Attend The Met Gala With Kylie Jenner! Justin Bieber Didn’t Attend The Met Gala With Wife Hailey -- Here’s What He Did Instead!

Zendaya

The Moment Zendaya's Stylist Law Roach Saw Anna Sawai Wearing The EXACT Same Thing At The Met Gala Was Captured On Camera! Watch!

The Moment Zendaya's Stylist Law Roach Saw Anna Sawai Wearing The EXACT Same Thing Was Captured On Camera

Zendaya‘s longtime stylist, Law Roach, couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw what Anna Sawai wore to this year’s Met Gala!

For fashion’s biggest night, Zendaya stunned in a three-piece suit from Louis Vuitton and a matching hat to honor the Superfine: Tailoring Black Style ​​theme. However, imagine everyone’s surprise when Anna stepped out onto the carpet with a nearly identical look! The Shōgun star also wore a white three-piece suit with a matching hat — except hers was from Dior!

Related: Doechii Laughs Off The Nasty Met Gala Umbrella Incident 

The only other major differences are that Zendaya had a small silver snake on the back, flare-styled bottoms, and silver buttons, while Anna had wide-leg trousers and gloves. Regardless, the looks were very similar! Take a look (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anna Sawai (@annasawai)

OMG! They twinned! And what’s more? The awkward moment when Law noticed Anna was in basically the exact same thing was all caught on camera!

While talking to Access Hollywood on Monday evening, he was saying how he dressed “six people” that night when he suddenly spotted the actress on the carpet and could not complete his sentence! He was too stunned to finish speaking! Instead, he kept saying, “Oh,” before joking:

“Who wore it better?”

LOLz! See the moment (below):

If you ask us, they BOTH looked amazing! No notes! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 08, 2025 16:00pm PDT

Share This