The Moment Zendaya's Stylist Law Roach Saw Anna Sawai Wearing The EXACT Same Thing At The Met Gala Was Captured On Camera! Watch!

Zendaya‘s longtime stylist, Law Roach, couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw what Anna Sawai wore to this year’s Met Gala!

For fashion’s biggest night, Zendaya stunned in a three-piece suit from Louis Vuitton and a matching hat to honor the Superfine: Tailoring Black Style ​​theme. However, imagine everyone’s surprise when Anna stepped out onto the carpet with a nearly identical look! The Shōgun star also wore a white three-piece suit with a matching hat — except hers was from Dior!

The only other major differences are that Zendaya had a small silver snake on the back, flare-styled bottoms, and silver buttons, while Anna had wide-leg trousers and gloves. Regardless, the looks were very similar! Take a look (below):

OMG! They twinned! And what’s more? The awkward moment when Law noticed Anna was in basically the exact same thing was all caught on camera!

While talking to Access Hollywood on Monday evening, he was saying how he dressed “six people” that night when he suddenly spotted the actress on the carpet and could not complete his sentence! He was too stunned to finish speaking! Instead, he kept saying, “Oh,” before joking:

“Who wore it better?”

LOLz! See the moment (below):

If you ask us, they BOTH looked amazing! No notes! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

