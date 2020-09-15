Former Porn Star Zoe Parker Dead At 24, Just Months After Quitting The Adult Film Industry

Adult film actress Zoe Parker has passed away.

The former porn star had only recently quit the industry, having moved back to her home state of Texas to start a new life for herself. She’d even gotten engaged; her fiancé was the one who first announced her death on social media Monday. She was just 24 years old.

No cause of death has been announced, but her fiancé, Jay Campbell, reported that she died in her sleep over this past weekend. Campbell set up a GoFundMe account to cover the costs of Zoe’s funeral, writing on the page (below):

“We are sad to report that Zoe Parker passed away in her sleep on September 12th at around 2 am. After leaving the adult industry, Zoe Parker moved back home to Texas to be near her family to start a new life. She had started doing great and recently announced her engagement and by all accounts seemed truly happy for the first time in her life.”

Wow. So sad…

As of early Monday afternoon, however, Campbell’s GoFundMe campaign for Parker’s funeral had been closed; it had already taken in nearly $500 in online donations. No explanation was given, but a message on the page read:

“This fundraiser is no longer accepting donations.”

Regardless, adult industry entertainers, watchers, and reporters from all around were stunned to hear the news of Parker’s death. One industry insider spoke to adult entertainment news blog MikeSouth.com about the matter, saying:

“I spoke to Zoe Parker just last night. I still can’t even believe she’s gone. It doesn’t even seem possible. She was so happy with her new life back in Texas. As you can imagine, her fiancé is utterly devastated. Zoe loved him so much.”

Just awful…

Fellow adult film actress Sarah Vandella tweeted her condolences about Parker’s passing, as well (below):

Very saddened by this I was on set with Zoe a few times my heart goes out to her and her family???? — Sarah Vandella (@MsSarahVandella) September 13, 2020

Parker had been in the porn industry from just after her 18th birthday, in 2014, right up until recently. She began her career webcamming from home before moving to Los Angeles in 2016 to pursue the industry full time, according to Adult Video News.

Parker made her first appearance at porn’s highly-touted Exxxotica convention in 2016. Then, in 2017, she was nominated for Best Virtual Reality Sex Scene at the AVN Awards for her work in Valentine’s Day Surprise. She filmed for some of the biggest production companies in the industry over her career, including Desperate Pleasures and Bang Bros.

Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and loved ones. Just a terrible, terrible thing to lose someone at such a young age, with so much promise and such a bright, new future ahead.

R.I.P., Zoe Parker.

