1,000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Slaton Arrested At Zoo For Alleged Drug Possession & Child Endangerment!

1,000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton has been arrested for drug possession and child endangerment after getting busted at a Tennessee zoo on Monday!

On Labor Day, the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department was called to the Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo following a report that someone was bitten by a camel. Yikes! While there, the cops stumbled upon the reality star, a Facebook post revealed:

“It was no ordinary Labor Day in Crockett County. Deputies were requested to respond to Safari Park where a guest allegedly was bitten by a camel. Upon arrival, deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest’s vehicle.”

Wait — the camel bit someone in Amy’s car? OMG!

Amy and Brian Scott Lovvorn (who was in the same car as the TLC star) were arrested on the scene for illegal possession of schedule I substances, illegal possession of schedule IV substances, and two counts of child endangerment. They were both booked into the Crockett County Jail.

The cops have not clarified who was bitten by the camel. Nor have they provided any details about how the incident occurred or any possible injuries. That said, the authorities did remind everyone:

“The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.”

You can see the pair’s mug shots (below):

So far, Amy has not commented on the charges — and neither has her sister Tammy Slaton. By the way, the police department’s press release also did not confirm whether her kids with ex-husband Michael Halterman — Gage, 4, and Glenn, 2 — were present with her at the time of the arrest. Considering there were two charges of child endangerment, it seems very possible that Gage and Glenn were the children mixed up in this incident. However, that has not been revealed.

Amy has openly had a tough time after Michael filed for divorce in March 2023. In December, she told People that she was prioritizing her mental health and parenting after a tough year, noting at the time that her mental health had been “the worst it’s ever been.” She explained:

“And it wasn’t just affecting me, it was affecting Gage and Glenn. So it was just rough.”

Oof. So sad to see things develop like this…

Thought? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via TLC Australia/YouTube & Crockett County Sheriff’s Department/Facebook]