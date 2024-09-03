Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

1,000-Lb. Sisters Star Tammy Slaton Picked Up Amy’s Kids Following Drug & Child Endangerment Charges After Alleged Camel Bite Incident! 1,000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Slaton Seen Wheeled Out Of Zoo -- But Expert Says There's NO WAY This Was A Camel Bite! Florida Mayor Fails Sobriety Tests In WILD Dashcam Footage! 1,000-Lb. Sisters Star Amy Slaton WAS The One Bitten By Camel -- & Allegedly Had Mushrooms & Marijuana 'In Plain Sight' Before Arrest! 1,000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Slaton Arrested At Zoo For Alleged Drug Possession & Child Endangerment! DWTS Alum Cheryl Burke Addresses 'Shocking' Artem Chigvintsev Domestic Violence Arrest Mauricio Umansky Sued For Allegedly Obtaining MILLIONS In Phony Pandemic Relief Loans! Artem Chigvintsev Claimed Wife Nikki Garcia Was Assaulting HIM In Shocking 911 Call -- And Sadly A Child Was Present... DWTS Pro Artem Chigvintsev Arrested For Domestic Violence In NorCal -- But Was Wife Nikki Garcia Involved?? Arrested! Matt Lauer's Daughter Allegedly Committed A Hit-And-Run -- But Got Caught After Leaving THIS At Crash Site!! Fan Performed On Stage With Macklemore... And You’ll Literally NEVER Guess What Happened Next!

Reality TV

1,000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Slaton Arrested At Zoo For Alleged Drug Possession & Child Endangerment!

1,000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Slaton Arrested At Zoo For Alleged Drug Possession & Child Endangerment After Cops Called After Guest Bitten By Camel!

1,000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton has been arrested for drug possession and child endangerment after getting busted at a Tennessee zoo on Monday!

On Labor Day, the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department was called to the Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo following a report that someone was bitten by a camel. Yikes! While there, the cops stumbled upon the reality star, a Facebook post revealed:

“It was no ordinary Labor Day in Crockett County. Deputies were requested to respond to Safari Park where a guest allegedly was bitten by a camel. Upon arrival, deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest’s vehicle.”

Wait — the camel bit someone in Amy’s car? OMG!

Related: 1,000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Shows Off 500-Pound Weight Loss!

Amy and Brian Scott Lovvorn (who was in the same car as the TLC star) were arrested on the scene for illegal possession of schedule I substances, illegal possession of schedule IV substances, and two counts of child endangerment. They were both booked into the Crockett County Jail.

The cops have not clarified who was bitten by the camel. Nor have they provided any details about how the incident occurred or any possible injuries. That said, the authorities did remind everyone:

“The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.”

You can see the pair’s mug shots (below):

1,000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Slaton Arrested At Zoo For Alleged Drug Possession & Child Endangerment After Cops Called After Guest Bitten By Camel!
(c) Crockett County Sheriff’s Department/Facebook

So far, Amy has not commented on the charges — and neither has her sister Tammy Slaton. By the way, the police department’s press release also did not confirm whether her kids with ex-husband Michael Halterman Gage, 4, and Glenn, 2 — were present with her at the time of the arrest. Considering there were two charges of child endangerment, it seems very possible that Gage and Glenn were the children mixed up in this incident. However, that has not been revealed.

Amy has openly had a tough time after Michael filed for divorce in March 2023. In December, she told People that she was prioritizing her mental health and parenting after a tough year, noting at the time that her mental health had been “the worst it’s ever been.” She explained:

“And it wasn’t just affecting me, it was affecting Gage and Glenn. So it was just rough.”

Oof. So sad to see things develop like this…

Thought? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via TLC Australia/YouTube & Crockett County Sheriff’s Department/Facebook]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 03, 2024 07:07am PDT

Share This