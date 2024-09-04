11-Year-Old Confesses To Killing Former Mayor & His Daughter -- But What Was The Motive??

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

An 11-year-old in Louisiana has confessed to killing an elderly man and his daughter.

Minden Police Chief Jared McIver told ABC News on Tuesday that the child admitted to fatally shooting longtime council member Joe Cornelius Sr., 82, and his daughter, Keisha Miles, 31, on Sunday in the city of Minden. And horrifyingly, the suspect was related to those he killed (though the exact connection has not been made public). So sad!

According to the chief, officers were called to a home in Minden at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, where they found two bodies inside with multiple gunshot wounds. During a news conference, McIver said the suspect “gave us a story at first that just didn’t add up.”

Investigators claimed the boy “told [authorities] at first he was 10 years of age, but is confirmed to be 11 years of age,” the chief noted. The child, who has not been named, was at the home on Sunday morning and is believed to have shot his relatives sometime between 6:00 and 6:30 a.m. Two guns that from the house were found hidden around the property — and they matched the shell casings at the scene of the crime.

Via NBC News, there was a 6-year-old at the home during the shootings, but that child was thankfully not injured, McIver confirmed. By Sunday afternoon, the suspect confessed to the murders. The 11-year-old was taken into custody, where he remains, and was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. His bond was set at $500,000. While the boy has reportedly confessed, the mystery is far from over and a motive is unknown at this time. The chief expressed per ABC News:

“We still got to put some puzzle pieces together. The city can rest easy knowing that the suspect is off the street of a double homicide, but there’s also the shock factor.”

The good thing is there is no ongoing threat to the town. But what an unnerving situation! Jared reflected on this as he continued:

“There’s a sigh of relief, there’s a shock, there’s mourning, there’s just different emotions our city is running through right now. Only thing we can do right now is do this case the best we can.”

While this kind of tragedy would hit any community hard, it is especially heartbreaking because the elderly man was a longtime councilman and even became the appointed interim mayor in 2013. That’s according to current Minden Mayor Nick Cox, who opened up in a Facebook statement hours after the deaths:

“Joe Cornelius’s years of service to Minden were marked by his commitment and dedication to the betterment of our community. On a personal note, I am grateful for his friendship and the many ways he supported me and others in our city. During this incredibly difficult time, I ask that we all keep Joe’s family in our thoughts and prayers. May they find comfort and strength in the midst of this tragedy. Let us come together as a community to honor Joe’s memory and support one another through this time of grief.”

At the press conference, he added:

“Joe’s efforts to improve Minden have left a lasting impact that will be remembered for years to come.”

Oof. Such a big loss for the community — and how sad that these killings were done by a young relative! Just horrifying. Sending our thoughts and prayers to this family and all the victims’ loved ones.

R.I.P.

To learn more about the impact of gun violence, visit https://www.apha.org/topics-and-issues/gun-violence.

If you’re experiencing emotional distress related to incidents of mass violence, you can call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or visit their website at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/disaster-distress-helpline for more resources.

