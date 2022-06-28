5SOS Cancels Shows After Drummer Ashton Irwin Suffered Extreme ‘Stroke’ Symptoms Mid-Concert!

Scary stuff!

5 Seconds of Summer’s drummer Ashton Irwin was rushed to the hospital halfway through a concert after experiencing stroke-like symptoms. Yikes!

On Sunday night, the band was performing a set in Houston, Texas when about 45 minutes into their performance, Ashton was abruptly rushed to the hospital. Of course, there was a lot of confusion for those in attendance as the show wrapped up early, but on Monday, the drummer took to Twitter to address the medical emergency.

Via a three-part statement on social media, the 27-year-old explained that he suffered stroke-like symptoms as a result of heat exhaustion while playing in The Lone Star State and had to be taken in an ambulance to a nearby hospital, saying:

“I suffered from an intense migraine brought on by exhaustion and overheating onstage which made me loose my vision and gave me symptoms of stroke in the left side of my body. So the decision was to end the show there and then.”

Oh, no! That sounds serious! The musician went on to express how sorry he was to let his fans down, adding:

“It’s always amazing to play a massive energetic show in every environment thrown at us. Unfortunately this time my body gave out due to heat exhaustion. I was in tears in the ambulance, because I feel I’ve let many people down. I’m looking after myself and getting rest now.”

Just what he should be focused on! Those around him seem to agree since he thanked his bandmates and team for helping him get the care he needed during the stressful situation, concluding:

“I feel so loved and looked after by my brothers and team and all of you. this is the price a dehydrated drummer pays when he takes on Texas heat. All will be made right, ticketing wise, and rescheduling wise. I love you. Thanks for the love. I’ll be back onstage ASAP! X”

Aw! You can tell how sorry he feels — even though he, of course, has nothing to be sorry for. There’s nothing more important than his health. He gave it his all for as long as he could but life happens.

Speaking of the tour, 5SOS released a statement on the shocking incident via their Instagram Story on Monday. The band, including Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, and Calum Hood, briefly touched on the She Looks So Perfect rock star’s health, beginning:

“Last night’s show ended early due to a medical incident during the show. Upon experiencing physical symptoms, Ashton was taken to a local hospital for the tests and medical review. As a result it was advised Ashton had experienced extreme heat exhaustion. Thankfully and most importantly, [Ashton] is feeling OK and recovering very well. We apologize to all the fans in attendance for the show being cut short.”

Soon after, they released another update announcing that their Arkansas show planned for Tuesday night would be postponed until July 26th. While they are sad to make the change and possibly upset excited concertgoers, they’re listening to the “medical advice” that has been given to their friend. Promising a night to never forget, the Australian singers wrote:

“We are so sorry to cause inconvenience to your plans, but we promise for those of you who can still make it, we will put on the show of your lives. In the meantime, please join us in giving Ash the privacy to rest up and get back to full fitness.”

You can see their full statement (below).

We are sending Ashton lots of heaving vibes as he rests up. Thank goddess this wasn’t more serious!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube]