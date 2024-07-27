Justin Timberlake MAULED Online Over Attempt To Slither Out Of DWI Sentencing!

Justin Timberlake‘s lawyer came to his defense to try and get rid of those DWI charges — and now he’ll never be able to stop people online from thinking he’s a total clown!

Edward D. Burke Jr. has insisted the Sag Harbor Police Department officer Michael Arkinson made mistakes during Justins arrest last month, as we reported. On top of that, the lawyer made the wild claim that the 43-year-old singer was NOT intoxicated when he was arrested that night! He claimed on Friday:

“But the facts remain, he was not intoxicated. I’ll say it again: Justin Timberlake was not intoxicated and we’re confident that charge — that criminal charge — will be dismissed.”

Wild!

The question is, will this motion to dismiss the entire case work? After all that??

Of course, social media has been set ablaze after all this mess came to light! Several commenters on X (Twitter) had some very strong opinions when it came to the Trolls star’s attempt to dodge the charges:

“lmao if he gets away with this he def paid someone off” “let’s be real, it’s America, he’s going to get off with nothing but hopefully the media attention and being turned into a meme will shame him into not drinking driving again, you can afford an Uber dude” “zero accountability” “Hopefully jail. He has gotten away with too much.” “what a loser” “LMAO he’s a joke” “idiot”

Yeesh. He might avoid his DWI charges thanks to his fame and his high-priced lawyer, but he can’t avoid the wrath of social media!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]