Britney Spears VS Halsey?! Read The WILD Now-Deleted Tweet Threatening Legal Action Over New Lucky Video!

Britney Spears wasn’t a fan of Halsey‘s new song — or at least that’s what it sure as hell seemed like for a hot minute!



On Friday, the 29-year-old singer (who uses she/they pronouns) released a track called Lucky, which interpolates the 42-year-old pop icon’s song of the same name and Monica’s Angel of Mine. She also dropped a music video for the project, showing a pop star struggling with their life in the spotlight and a health battle. Pulling more inspiration from Britney, Halsey sings in front of a shiny background several times, like in her own Lucky video from 2000, and wears a bodysuit covered in rhinestones, paying homage to the Toxic video. Watch the visual (below):

Related: Britney Has Stern Message For Osbournes After Ozzy Criticized Her Dancing On IG!

Wow! It’s giving such Y2K vibes! According to a press release, Britney gave Halsey her blessing for the song before its release. However, based on what was posted to the Circus artist’s X (Twitter) account on Friday, it definitely didn’t seem like she gave her stamp of approval! To say the least!! In fact, the tweet from Brit’s account even threatened to take legal action against them because she HATED it so much! “Britney” wrote:

“For obvious reasons I’m very upset about the Halsey video. I feel harassed, violated and bullied. I didn’t know an artist like her and someone I looked up to and admired would illustrate me in such an ignorant way by tailoring me as a superficial pop star with no heart or concern at all. I have my own health problems which is why I took down my IG account yesterday. I will definitely be putting it back up now to show I CARE. I’m speaking with my lawyers today to see what can be done on this matter. It feels illegal and down right cruel.”

Britney Spears says she is taking legal action against Halsey for interpolating her song ‘Lucky’ and portraying her as a “superficial pop star” in the music video. Halsey previously said she had Spears’ approval for the song. pic.twitter.com/nC9mXSCoWG — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 26, 2024

Whoa right?! This came as a surprise because supposedly Brit gave her blessing for the sample! And honestly, we did not get the impression she was depicted as a “superficial pop star with no heart or concern” from the video! Did you? While, yes, there are moments inspired by Britney, it is really all about Halsey’s life. But wait…

Shortly after, Britney deleted the post and shared a new one — claiming it was NOT her who posted the message! Huh?! She explained:

“Fake news !!! That was not me on my phone !!! I love Halsey and that’s why I deleted it !!!”

If Britney wasn’t the one who posted it, then who did?! Hmm. Whatever possibly happened, Halsey isn’t bothered by it! She sent love right back to the Crossroads actress, saying:

“and I love Britney!!!! I always have and always will you were the first person who ever made me realize what it means to feel inspired. And you continue to inspire me everyday.”

and I love Britney!!!! I always have and always will ???? you were the first person who ever made me realize what it means to feel inspired. And you continue to inspire me everyday. https://t.co/MRCc4WofdJ — h (@halsey) July 27, 2024

What are your thoughts on the drama, Perezcious readers? Do you buy that she was hacked? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via Britney Spears/Halsey/YouTube, MEGA/WENN, Apega/WENN]