5-Year-Old Dead And Another Injured After Wind Blows Bounce House ‘15 to 20 Feet’ In Air During Baseball Game

A 5-year-old is tragically dead after a Maryland baseball game turned into an unforgettable nightmare.

Charles County is grieving after a young life was taken far too soon in a weather-related incident at a Southern Maryland Blue Crabs baseball game in Waldorf. According to a Charles County Government press release, multiple children were playing in a “moon bounce house” at Regency Furniture Stadium on Friday at around 9:00 p.m. when it “became airborne due to a wind gust.” It was “carried approximately 15 to 20 feet up in the air, causing children to fall before it landed on the playing field.”



According to the release, “Charles County EMS personnel” began treating the children “within minutes of the incident,” but one child in particular “sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by Maryland State Police (MSP) Trooper 2 to Children’s Hospital.”

Sadly, the 5-year-old, who was from La Plata, was later pronounced dead.



Another youngster suffered “non-life-threatening injuries” and was also flown to the medical center.

According to NBC Washington, the bounce house was brought to the stadium as entertainment for kids. A witness told the news station it was secured with stakes before going airborne, but an investigation has been launched.

Charles County Government Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. said in the release:

“We extend our deepest empathy to the children and their families during this difficult time. We thank our EMS team and the Maryland State Police for their swift actions to ensure the children received immediate care.”

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs canceled their game on Saturday and their General Manager Courtney Knichel issued the following statement:

“Our entire organization shares our condolences with the family mourning the loss of a child, and concern for the child who was injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all.”





Our hearts are with all the affected families. Rest in peace.

