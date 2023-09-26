8 Mile Standout Nashawn Breedlove Dead At 46

Nashawn Breedlove has sadly passed away at just 46 years old.

The actor, whose claim to fame was going toe-to-toe against Eminem for a rap battle in 8 Mile, has died. A family member told TMZ on Tuesday that he passed in his sleep on Sunday in his New Jersey home, but that his cause of death is yet to be determined.

The actor played Lotto in the 2002 flick, which is based on Slim Shady’s real life as an aspiring hip hop artist. Rapper Mickey Factz was the first to reveal news of Nashawn’s death, sharing a clip of the famous rap battle on Instagram on Sunday, writing:

“RIP to one of the few emcee’s to beat Eminem… Lotto from 8 Mile. Who’s friends lovingly called him, OX. You will be missed for your tenacity and aggressiveness.”

So sad… 46 isfar too young.

Prior to getting an acting gig in 8 Mile, Nashawn was already an IRL rapper — and was featured on the soundtrack for 2001’s The Wash alongside Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre.

Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this challenging time. Rest in peace.

