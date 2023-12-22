8 Mile Star Nashawn Breedlove's Cause Of Death At 46 Revealed

New details have come out about Nashawn Breedlove’s death.

As we previously reported, the actor — best known as Latto, rap battle opponent to Eminem’s character B-Rabbit in the movie 8 Mile — died at the age of 46 three months ago. A family member previously told TMZ he suddenly passed away in his sleep on September 24 at his home in New Jersey. So, so sad.

His mom later confirmed the news on Facebook, writing:

“Nashawn was a rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor. No one could deny his talent. Nashawn’s departure from this world has left an immense void in my life, one that words cannot fully express. I can’t put into words the pain and hurt that I feel. He was not just my son; he was a remarkable man whose character and strength inspired all who crossed his path.”

Heartbreaking. And now his cause of death has been revealed. He may have died in his sleep, but it wasn’t natural causes. According to an autopsy report from New Jersey’s Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner, Nashawn died of acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol. Oof. Fentanyl added to anything makes a lethal combination. His death was ultimately ruled an accident.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

