Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Goes Yachting For Bachelorette Party -- See The Pics!

Wedding bells are ringing for Hailie Jade! But first, bachelorette shenanigans!

On Wednesday, Eminem’s daughter took to Instagram to show off a carousel of pics from her luxurious bachelorette party in Tampa Bay — on a yacht! In the first pic, she posed in a white bikini and matching white cowgirl hat. Her friends and presumably bridesmaids, including sister Alaina Marie, surrounded her in a black bathing suits and tan cowgirl hats. Hailie and Alaina sweetly looked at each other.

In the second pic, Hailie posed in a sun-drenched solo shot at the front of the yacht, while she drank from a champagne flute in the third pic. She captioned the set post, “Tampa Baes.” See (below):

Cuteee! We wonder if Slim Shady fronted the bill! LOLz!

The 28-year-old got engaged to fiancé Evan McClintock last year after six years of dating. The pair look happy as can be!

Before leaving for her trip, Hailie shared a couple TikTok videos showing off her bachelorette gift bags, and everything she packed for the trip. See (below):

Love that!! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Images via Hailie Jade/Instagram & Avalon/WENN]