Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime ASL Interpreter Justina Miles Makes History In Now Viral Performance!

Shining bright like a diamond!

As you know, Rihanna stunned as she made her return to performing during the highly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show Sunday. But while all of our eyes were fixed on the Umbrella singer as she beautifully sang hit after hit from her decade-spanning discography, fans couldn’t help but notice a breakout star of the night: 20-year-old American Sign Language interpreter, Justina Miles!

In now viral footage, the rising star performed her heart out while signing lyrics to RiRi’s setlist for deaf viewers, maintaining that impressive boss energy! While last year’s Super Bowl performance, which included the likes of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, was the first one in history to feature ASL performers, Miles just made history as the first deaf female performer to sign at the globally viewed event. See (below):

See what we mean!

Following the flawless interpretation, fans quickly jumped on Twitter to sing their praises, with some even claiming she outperformed the headliner herself! They wrote things like:

“Hold up… Why did the ASL translator one-up Rihanna during her own performance?!” “Girlie ATE the ASL performance for Rihanna’s Superbowl Halftime Show. Her name is JUSTINA MILES” “The ASL Interpreter for the Super Bowl went in harder than Rihanna!” “#SuperBowl2023 #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #Rhianna” “Super Bowl Halftime ASL interpreter Justina Miles was having the time of her life tonight. I love this.”

We think it’s safe to say she’s probably feeling pretty unstoppable right about now!

Ahead of her universally applauded performance, the 20-year-old told CNBC’s Make It in an interview last Thursday:

“I value the opportunity to make it possible for all deaf people to enjoy these songs, and not have them miss out on the full Super Bowl experience.”

She called the event an important moment “not only for me to share this experience with the whole world, but to really bring that empowerment to millions and millions of Black deaf people all over the country who’ve never really seen that before. I feel that is truly lifting every voice, even my voice.”

Well said! She added at the time that she hoped her performance would inspire others to “not to let any obstacles prevent you from achieving your dreams, and to always believe in yourself to go beyond.” We don’t think we’re alone in saying she accomplished her mission! She added that her mother, who is also deaf, gave her the perfect advice before heading out onto the world stage:

“If I am my Philly Black Deaf self, everything would be amazing.”

See her full interview (below):

Before taking the main platform to interpret the Run This Town singer’s 13-minute masterpiece, the young star also signed during Sheryl Lee Ralph’s performance of Lift Every Voice and Sing at the pregame show. If Justina looks familiar, you may recognize her from her vial 2020 TikTok, where she signed a verse to Lil’ Kim’s 1997 Crush on You. See (below):

The tik tok girls are really killing it wow ???????????? pic.twitter.com/welUGDK3ba — LawToya ???? (@ToyaRochelle) May 3, 2020

What do YOU think of Miles’ performance, Perezcious readers?? We hope to see lots more of her! Share your thoughts in the comments down below!

[Images via NFL/YouTube]