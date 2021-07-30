90 Day Fiancé's Angela Deem Flaunts 90-Pound Weight Loss After Surgery!

Confident in her skin!

90 Day Fiancé’s Angela Deem is loving her body these days! On Wednesday, the 55-year-old uploaded a hawt series of selfies to Instagram — showing off her new look almost a year after undergoing weight-loss surgeries in August 2020!

While heading out to celebrate fellow TV personality Nick Hogan’s 31st birthday in Las Vegas, the reality star posed in a white jumpsuit with hot pink hoop earrings and gold chain necklaces, writing along with her snapshot (below):

“Going to Osaka in Las Vegas for my Nick Hogan birthday dinner.”

Later, she uploaded a picture with Hogan’s girlfriend Tana Lea, adding lots of colorful heart emojis to the caption, as well as calling the duo her “babies.” So sweet!

In March, the TLC personality detailed what it was like going under the knife for five surgeries in one day! While the Georgia native knew she wanted to have a gastric sleeve procedure to drop a few pounds, she decided to have liposuction and a breast reduction done at the same time — because YOLO!

Her daughters, Scottie and Skyla, from before she married Michael Ilesanmi, were concerned about the many procedures at once, but luckily things worked out safely in the end. The momma explained to Us Weekly:

“The bad thing was during the surgery… they found, you know, hernias and stuff. So, I actually had five surgeries in one day. I was under anesthesia for, like, six hours.”

On her decision to have weight-loss surgery in the first place, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum expressed:

“I noticed when I went to Nigeria last time, I was just putting on weight. I mean, like, I think I gained 20, almost 25 lbs. And it just hit me all at once.”

Sadly, the added weight made even the simplest of daily tasks feel impossible. She reflected:

“I couldn’t even walk in the grocery store with the kids to get groceries. I was out of breath.”

While she acknowledged some of her health issues might have come from her smoking habit, she believed most of her problems had to do with the number on the scale. And she “really thought that [she] would die” at one point because of it.

Unwilling to let that be the outcome of her life, Deem committed to change, musing:

“There’s benefits behind doing it for myself because it also benefits the grandkids being around me longer and [Michael] and I being together longer.”

She concluded:

“I did it for myself to stay alive … and [to] benefit the ones I love.”

Wow! So powerful. We can’t imagine how hard on the body all those surgeries must have been, so we’re glad to know Angela is fully recovered and happy with her decision! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Quarantine really seems to have inspired lots of celebs to start living healthier. Let us know your thoughts on Angela’s incredible weight loss journey (below)!

