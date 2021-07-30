The REAL Reason Rebel Wilson Began Her Incredible Weight Loss Journey Is Heartbreaking!

Rebel Wilson is nothing short of a true inspiration these days. In the face of a global pandemic, the comedienne stuck true to her “Year of Health” goal and dropped 65 pounds!

But what kept her so motivated?!

Turns out, she wasn’t just trying to slim down for herself. In a new Instagram Live, the Pitch Perfect star finally revealed the real reason for her weight loss journey — and it’s a pretty great one!

Answering a fan’s question about her desire to work out and switch up her diet, the 41-year-old admitted:

“That is such a massive question, but I’m going to try to answer it for you. It first started when I was looking into fertility stuff and the doctor was like, ‘Well, you’d have a much better chance if you were healthier.’”

Even though she was initially “offended” by the doctor’s comment “because I thought I was pretty healthy” — who wouldn’t be, honestly?! — the actress realized she needed to take the statement seriously if she wanted to have a child. The Pooch Perfect host explained:

“That’s, kind of, what started it, if I lost some excess weight, it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and have the eggs be a better quality. So that’s what, at first, it wasn’t even really myself, it was more thinking of the future mini-me really.”

Aww!! Already looking out for her little one!

Unfortunately, Jacob Busch‘s ex received some “bad news” earlier this year.

While she didn’t detail exactly what she’d learned about her chances of having a baby, the Senior Year producer implied all the work may not have helped with the original motivation after all. She shared a moody picture to IG in May (below), reflecting:

“I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with…but I guess I gotta tell someone. To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya.”

So sad!

Despite the dreary update, Rebel was attempting to keep things positive, continuing:

“The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense…but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds.”

It’s unclear if things have improved or not in the Australian’s path towards motherhood. One thing is for sure, Wilson is living her best life while looking fit AF nowadays — so we just hope all this hard work pays off. We have a feeling the Isn’t It Romantic lead would make such a good momma, especially if she’s already putting in so much effort to give her mini-me their best chance!

