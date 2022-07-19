90 Day Fiancé Fan Favorite Added To 'Most Wanted' List After Allegedly Killing ANOTHER Cast Member

Talk about the villain edit! The United States Marshals Service just added a man who appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? to its 15 Most Wanted list, and is considering him to be “armed and dangerous.”

According to a release from the US Marshals, barber Michael Baltimore is wanted for the fatal shooting of his old boss Kendell Jerome Cook at Cook’s GQ Barbershop in Carlisle, Pennsylvania on May 22, 2021.

Baltimore and Cook were featured on season 4 of the TLC series in 2019. During their multi-episode stint, Baltimore and his alleged victim played a critical role — they were the ones who informed Ashley Martson that her husband Jay Smith cheated on her with a woman in the bathroom of the barbershop. They appeared to be good friends during filming.

But, according to police, things turned sour between the two after Baltimore stopped working for Cook later that year.

Officials believe a conflict between Baltimore and Cook led to the shooting that took Cook’s life and injured employee Anthony White. Penn Live reported that Cook had been receiving threats from Baltimore for several months prior to the shooting.

Feds said in the statement that the 43-year-old suspect has a history of violent crime, noting that he “should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.” US Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis added in a statement:

“Michael Baltimore poses a serious threat to the community. By placing him on the 15 Most Wanted list, we have made his capture a top priority of the US Marshals Service.”

The Marshals Service is putting their money where its mouth is, too, offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Moreover, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has offered a $10,000 reward while Cumberland County Crime Stoppers has put up an additional $2,000.

In the wake of the barbershop shooting last May, Baltimore was originally wanted by the Carlisle Police Department on charges of homicide, attempted homicide, and firearms violations shortly after White and another witness identified him. The former barber is also wanted on warrants out of Pennsylvania for separate charges of aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding, strangulation, and state parole violations from a previous aggravated assault conviction.

Anyone with information about Baltimore’s whereabouts is urged to contact the US Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 (926-8332).

