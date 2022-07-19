The Voice & America's Got Talent Star Nolan Neal Found Dead At 41

Nolan Neal, who appeared on both The Voice and America’s Got Talent, was found dead on Monday at just 41 years old. His cousin Dylan Seals, who lived with the singer, told TMZ he found the musician in the Nashville apartment they shared.

Cops added on Tuesday that Nolan’s roommate called 911 after discovering his body in his bedroom. On the desk next to his bed was a guitar pick that “appeared to contain a powder residue.” Authorities noted that he struggled with substance abuse throughout his life. Investigators are still waiting on the full results of an autopsy before confirming the official cause of death.

Related: YouTuber Forced To Carry Dead Fetus For Weeks After Miscarriage

In 2020, the guitar player spoke about his addiction struggles during an interview with WBIR. He admitted he was still struggling with addiction while he was competing on Season 10 of The Voice in 2016 as part of Adam Levine‘s team (after all four judges clicked their buzzer).

According to his cousin, they lived together for about four months prior to the pandemic. Nolan was reportedly clean at the time and they would often make music together.

Related: Pizza Delivery Man Saves 5 Children From Burning House — WATCH!

Fans of the reality competition series will remember Nolan from Season 15 of AGT in 2020 where he made it to the quarterfinals. He earned a standing ovation from the crowd and judges during his audition when he performed an original song called Lost, which he wrote after getting clean. He went on to perform the emotional track Send Me a Butterfly for his last performance.

Referencing his popular song, a fan account paid tribute to the star on Tuesday, writing:

“Send us a butterfly NOLAN NEAL SEALS. Meet you on the other side. Unfold your wings and let your halo shine. R.I.P. YOU CRAZY DIAMOND 10-05-80 – 07-18-22 I can’t believe you’re gone from us.”

Such a sad loss. Sending love to all of Nolan’s family, friends, and fans as they grieve this untimely death. R.I.P.

[Image via America’s Got Talent/YouTube]