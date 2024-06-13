A Shady Doctor Almost Took Out Celine Dion!!! Related Posts Prince Harry Has Had Enough! Is Jennifer Lopez Going Broke? Ariana Grande In Bed With The Devil! Kevin Spacey, Diddy, Celine Dion, Rodent Men And More! | Perez Hilton Celine Dion Promises A Return To The Stage!!! The View Cast Shocked To See A-Lister In The Audience -- Because His Mom Is A Huge Fan! Kim Kardashian In Bed With Trump! Celine Dion’s So Unwell! Poor Jennifer Aniston! You All Are NASTY! And More! | Perez Hilton CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jun 12, 2024 23:00pm PDT Share This Categories Canadialand Celine Dion PerezTV YouTube Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article