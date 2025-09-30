Josh Hartnett Hospitalized After Crash With Cop Car In Canada!

Oh, no. This is not the kind of news we ever want to be writing about…

Josh Hartnett, the swoon-worthy heartthrob of our teenage dreams and a seriously underrated actor who’s been living a more low-key life in recent years, was hospitalized last last week after a car crash involving a police vehicle in Canada. So scary.

According to CBC News, the 47-year-old actor was riding as a passenger in an SUV in St. John’s, Newfoundland when the accident occurred around 1 a.m. local time on Thursday of last week. The SUV apparently collided with a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary patrol vehicle, and the damage was said to be way more than just a fender-bender.

Per a police department release, “there was significant damage to both of the vehicles.” Even worse, the passenger and driver of the SUV were sent to the hospital with what were called “minor injuries.” The officer also went to hospital as a precaution.

Thankfully, as the release suggested, Josh’s injuries apparently weren’t substantial. A rep for the actor confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday that he was examined by doctors and then released from the hospital. He even returned to work soon thereafter. Which, uh, wow — what a tough dude. We just hope he rests, too!

For those wondering about what he’s working on up there, Josh is in Canada filming a brand new Netflix series. The show doesn’t yet have a title, but according to IMDb, it is being referred to (for now) as the Untitled Netflix Newfoundland Series.

According to the official synopsis, the show centers on a fisherman trying to protect his family and community after a mysterious sea creature wreaks havoc on a remote town. Sounds spooky and intense, and perfect for Josh, who’s no stranger to emotionally complex roles. Hartnett is joined on the show by Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton and Mackenzie Davis, who you might remember from Speak No Evil. Netflix is not playing around with this one!

For fans, it’s amazing to see Josh back in front of the camera more often recently after taking a step back from the spotlight in the 2000s. He famously turned down huge roles and chose to focus on his personal life and indie projects for a while. And while the industry may have moved on, those of us who had posters from Pearl Harbor and 40 Days and 40 Nights never forgot.

Obviously, though, that’s all secondary at this point. To hear Josh was in a crash — and one involving a cop car, no less — is truly upsetting. But we’re relieved that he’s okay, and that everyone involved is apparently recovering.

We’ll await updates as the investigation unfolds. For now, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is still asking witnesses to come forward, and seeking out local residents who may have captured video footage of the crash.

Sending healing vibes your way, Josh! Rest well and recover fast.

