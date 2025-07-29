Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau! Orlando Bloom’s Ex Goes On Date With Former Canadian Prime Minister! And: Do U ship this? Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau… Related Posts Katy Perry Spotted On A Dinner Date After Orlando Bloom Breakup With… Justin Trudeau! Justin Bieber’s Wife Is Standing On Business! So Nasty! Hailey Bieber: Surprise! Justin Bieber’s New Album Is Coming Out TONIGHT! And It’s Going To: Ryan Reynolds Is Unbothered By the Justin Baldoni Saga! He Is Now Boasting That He’s Such A Good Person And: CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jul 29, 2025 11:44am PDT Share This Categories Canadialand Katy Perry Music Minute Orlando Bloom