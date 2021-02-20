Aaron Carter & Mom Call Nick Carter A ‘F**king Coward’ In Instagram Live!

It looks like there is still bad blood between Aaron Carter and Nick Carter.

The 33-year-old musician recently hopped on Instagram Live while FaceTiming his mother, Jane Carter, seemingly to bash Nick, calling him a “coward” multiple times. At the beginning of the video, they started to discuss the money Nick allegedly gave his mom to start a restaurant, and Jane complained that $25,000 wasn’t enough to start a business. In it, the mom also accused the 41-year-old artist of not taking the time to talk to her about it and instead made his wife Lauren Kitt do it for him. To which Aaron responded with:

“So, that’s how much a coward my brother is. He makes his wife do all his dirty work for him, and I respect that.”

Related: Bella Thorne Says Stupid F**king Bitch Wasn’t About Tana Mongeau!

Of course, Jane agreed. However, the pair then moved on to talk about some sort of artist Aaron knew who had joined the Insta live comments section, and they also praised Justin Bieber for calling the ‘90s star an inspiration just like his brother. So random, we know! But things took an interesting turn when people in comments started telling Aaron to “respect” his older bro. As you could guess, he did not take that suggestion too well, saying:

“Mom, they’re saying to respect your brother from fake accounts. I don’t have any respect for Nick, and you’re not going to tell me that I have to respect Nick.”

Yikes! In the video, Jane then sassily added that:

“If Nick wanted you to respect him, he would call you himself privately. I think he has the technology to do that.”

His mom went on to accuse her son of having people tracking and reporting back information about the singer before concluding her rant. At the moment, she exclaimed:

“If you want to talk to your brother, Nick, talk to him directly, you f**king coward!”

WOW! Ch-ch-check out what we are talking about (bel0w):

As you may know, Aaron and Nick have had a complicated and messy history for years. The famous duo rose to fame during the ‘90s, with Nick as a part of the Backstreet Boys and Aaron as a young solo artist with hits like I Want Candy and Leave It Up To Me. Things seemed to be okay for a while (at least amicable), but it took a turn for the worse in 2019 when Aaron started calling out his brother on social media. In September 2019, the star first re-shared a video from their family’s reality show House of Carters, where viewers could hear about Nick holding Aaron by the throat and shoving him in what appeared to be some sort of altercation.

LEAVE ME ALONE. FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE. IM BEGGING YOU. PLEASE. ???? I haven’t even seen you guys and nick you bullied me my whole life. And tortured me as a child. And everyone knows it. ITS BEEN PUBLIC. and now you’re scared of the truth. pic.twitter.com/kd7nIF49PI — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) September 18, 2019

A couple of days later, he shared a since-deleted tweet, further accusing Nick of abandoning his family, specifically their now-deceased sister Leslie who died from an overdose.

Things escalated even more that same year when Aaron accused Leslie of allegedly sexually abusing him and claimed Nick had abused him for years. In addition, he then started to side with Melissa Schuman, who made rape accusations against Nick in 2017 that were later dismissed. It got so bad that Nick and his sister Angel sought out a restraining order against him.

“In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family. We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.”

Since then, the brother’s relationship has remained pretty strained. Crazy stuff, isn’t Perezcious readers?! Let us know in the comments (below) all of your thoughts!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN & DJDM/WENN]