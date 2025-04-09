Aaron Carter’s Twin Sister Angel Recalls Their Last 'Angry' Conversation Three Days Before He Died

Aaron Carter‘s twin sister is opening up about her last chat with her late brother.

Ahead of the premiere of the family’s new Paramount+ documentary The Carters: Hurts to Love You, Angel Carter Conrad spoke to People about the final “angry” conversation she had with Aaron — which occurred just three days before he died.

Related: Aaron Told Angel He Thought About ‘Killing Babies’ During ‘Psychosis’

In fact, she said she hadn’t seen her brother in person for three years at the time of his death:

“It makes me sad to know that the last time I saw him was in 2019 in a courtroom. It was the last time I ever saw Aaron.”

The court time was when she and their older brother, Nick Carter, got restraining orders against Aaron for his disturbing behavior back in 2019. Angel explained:

“So, after the restraining orders, we had finally spoken maybe a year later, and we had two conversations that were four hours long. Long, long, long conversations…. And then I had also talked to him a few times in between that…. He had COVID at one point, and I called him to check on him.”

The singer said she was just “starting to open the door” to rebuild her relationship with Aaron when he tragically drowned in his bathtub after taking drugs:

“I talked to him three days before he passed away … [he] was on Instagram Live and huffing duster cans and passing out and all these things. So I just called him, and I was like, ‘What are you doing?’ And he tried to deny it.”

The way the conversation went from there was even more heartbreaking, too. Angel recalled that Aaron told her that she was the reason he used drugs:

“And I said, ‘Aaron, I saw you on Live. I saw it happen. [On] Live, you doing this.’ And then he blamed me, and he said, ‘Well, you’re the reason why I’d use drugs.’ And I said, ‘Aaron, that’s not really fair. You can’t — don’t blame me for this.'”

After that, the Aaron’s Party singer seemed to want to start rebuilding their relationship, as well. But his sister was always concerned with how it’d go down:

“I was upset. And he just said, ‘Well, I want to see you. You haven’t seen me in almost three years.’ And I said, ‘Well, I want to see you too.’ But I said, ‘It’s got to be with a therapist. We’ve got to have someone mediating the situation.’ And he said, ‘Well, I’ll call my therapist right now.’ And I said, ‘No, it can’t be your therapist. It can’t be my therapist. It’s got to be a middle person, like, someone else.’ And I got off the phone. I was like, ‘Well, let’s talk later. I’ll call you a little later’.”

Sadly, she’d never speak to Aaron again. So, so devastating.

The 37-year-old also said that after the phone call, she felt “angry”:

“I was angry, honestly. I was angry that he had told me that I was the reason why he was doing drugs and got off the phone. And that was the last time I talked to him.”

We can’t even begin to imagine going through something like that… Poor Angel…

Our heart continues to be with the Carter fam. May they find peace as they continue to mourn this loss.

[Image via Rachel Worth/MEGA/WENN/CBS Mornings/YouTube]