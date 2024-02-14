Nick & Aaron Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean's Cause Of Death Confirmed

Almost two months after her tragic and unexpected death, medical examiners have finally revealed Bobbie Jean Carter‘s cause of death.

On Tuesday, People obtained legal docs from the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner Department which stated Nick and Aaron Carter‘s sister’s manner of death has been ruled an accident. The report revealed Bobbie Jean’s roommate last saw her around 6:30 a.m. and an hour later found her unresponsive on the bathroom floor. She was then rushed to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa and pronounced dead around 8 a.m. after going into cardiac arrest. This was all, of course, eerily similar to the story of her brother Aaron’s death just one year prior…

Related: Dana Carvey Son Dex’s Cause Of Death Revealed

The 41-year-old’s official cause of death was ruled as “intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine.” Fentanyl again. Heartbreaking.

The docs also revealed several other drugs in her system at the time of death, including anti-anxiety medication propranolol, acid reflux medication omeprazole, an antibiotic called clindamycin, and quetiapine — which was used to treat schizophrenia. This report was the first known confirmation she had been diagnosed with the disorder.

Such a sad situation. Our hearts continue to be with the Carter family, especially Bobbie Jean’s young daughter, as they deal with the tragic loss.

R.I.P.

[Image via E!/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]