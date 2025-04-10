Got A Tip?

Aaron Carter

Aaron Carter’s 3-Year-Old Son Looks JUST LIKE HIS DAD In First Red Carpet -- LOOK!

Aaron Carter Son Looks Just Like Him Red Carpet Photos

Aaron Carter’s 3-year-old son looks so much like his late dad!

Two years following the tragic death of the 34-year-old singer, Prince Carter made his red carpet debut on Wednesday. He joined his mom, Melanie Martin, at a screening of the new documentary The Carters: Hurts to Love You, and there is no doubt that the toddler is Aaron’s mini-me based on the pics from the event.

In the snapshots, Melanie could be seen with a smile on her face while holding her son and propping him up on her hip. For the event, he wore Batman shoes, a Batman tee, a leather jacket, and jeans. His blonde locks were on display, reminding us so much of Aaron! Meanwhile, she had on a grey sweater dress with heels. Check it out (below):

Aww!

Other images showed his aunt and Aaron’s twin sister, Angel Carter Conrad, who is in a all-black dress, holding him in her arms. See (below):

So sweet!

Just for reference, here’s Aaron in 1998!

Kid’s the spitting image, right? Wow. He’s growing up so fast, and it breaks our hearts that Aaron isn’t here to see…

Reactions to the new pictures of Prince, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Aaron Carter/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]

Apr 10, 2025 14:10pm PDT

