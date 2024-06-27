Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Angel Spent Years 'Preparing' For His Death

It was a long and tragic road leading up to Aaron Carter’s death… but his twin sadly saw the signs on the side of the highway.

It’s hard to believe it’s already been over a year and a half since the Disney alum suddenly passed away. But for his twin sister, Angel Carter Conrad, it wasn’t a matter of wondering if it would happen, but rather when. She appeared on Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay’s podcast The Squeeze on Wednesday. During the emotional ep, she opened up about seeing the I Want Candy singer struggle for YEARS — and while trying to help him through it, also preparing herself for the worst case scenario.

While talking about her and Aaron’s older sister Leslie’s unfortunate passing from an overdose in 2012, Angel explained:

“What’s so interesting about Leslie’s passing — she passed away when I was 23 — her death completely blindsided me. I didn’t see that one coming.”

And part of the reason why she was so blindsided is because she was focusing on the possibility of Aaron dying:

“When she died, I was already in therapy preparing for Aaron’s death. I thought he was going to die. I feared it my entire 20s. I knew this day was going to come and I think he knew it too.”

Related: Michael Jackson’s Life Was A ‘Prison’ By The End, Says Longtime Guitarist

That’s so heartbreaking. Grieving the life of someone who was still alive at the time… Ugh. She continued:

“He just could not get out of it. And I would try to be this sister who was tough and honest and, you know, ‘Let me help you.’ I was the peacemaker in my family, the mediator, like, let’s just hug it out it’s going to be okay, and he didn’t want to hear that from me — I was his sister, like, ‘Stay in your lane, you’re my sister I don’t want to hear that from you.’ He needed his parents to step up.”

She added that between Leslie’s death and later their dad’s, Aaron’s addiction unfortunately just “grew and grew and got worse.”

How totally and completely heartbreaking. In addition to Aaron, Leslie, and their father, sister Bobbie Jean also tragically died last year from a drug overdose. Sadly, Angel and Backstreet Boys alum Nick are the only surviving Carter siblings. Watch the full podcast episode (bellow):

So sad. Sending all the love and kindness in the world…

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

[Images via The Squeeze/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]