‘Heartbroken’ Nick Carter Breaks Silence On Sister Bobbie Jean’s Shocking Death

Nick Carter is mourning the loss of his sister Bobbie Jean Carter.

In a deeply emotional post on X (Twitter) on Thursday afternoon, the Backstreet Boys singer broke his silence on the 41-year-old’s untimely death last month. While sharing a throwback photo of the siblings as little kids holding hands, he wrote:

“It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years — most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean. I am completely heartbroken.”

As Perezcious readers know, Bobbie Jean was found unresponsive in her Tampa, Florida bathroom on December 23. It’s unclear what caused her death but she had a history of substance abuse issues. According to deputies via TMZ, she was on probation for cocaine possession, but her roommates said she hadn’t used narcotics since being released from prison.

Related: Forest Whitaker’s Ex-Wife Keisha Nash’s Tragic Cause Of Death Revealed

No drugs were found in her bathroom or bedroom, and there were no signs of foul play, but an official cause of death has not been announced. Her mother, Jane Carter, previously confirmed the devastating news, asking for “prayers” for her granddaughter Bella.

The family has also been mourning the loss of brother Aaron Carter, who died in 2022 after drowning due to the effects of pills and huffing, and sister Leslie Carter, who passed in 2012 from an overdose. So, it’s no wonder the Everybody artist is having a hard time processing this all. Concluded his tribute, he wrote:

“Thank you for all your love and kind words. We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love. I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ.”

Whoa. So sad. Take a look at the heartbreaking post (below).

It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years – most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean. I am completely heartbroken. Thank you for all your love and kind words. We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting… pic.twitter.com/XjP9cgAHBf — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) January 4, 2024

We are sending our love to all the Carters and Bobbie Jean’s loved ones! May she rest in peace.

[Image via E!/E! News/YouTube]