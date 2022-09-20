Adam Levine FINALLY Reacts To Cheating Scandal Allegations -- See His Statement!

He speaks!!

Adam Levine is opening up about those affair allegations! Clapping back at model Sumner Stroh‘s claims they had a relationship and he tried to name his next child with wife Behati Prinsloo after his alleged mistress, the Maroon 5 star told TMZ on Tuesday:

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

While he may not have had an affair, he is owning up to his mistakes, adding:

“In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Hmm. Sounds like something sketchy happened! He continued:

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Over in his Instagram Stories, the celeb told his followers pretty much the same thing, writing:

