Behati Prinsloo & Adam Levine Welcomed Baby #3!

Big congrats to Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine! The couple welcomed their third child!

A source spilled to People on Monday morning that the supermodel has given birth to another child with the Maroon 5 singer! They already share Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4, and this little one makes the family a party of five!

We unfortunately do not have any details yet about the youngest. While Behati documented some of the pregnancy journey on social media with pics of her growing baby bump — still looking flawless, naturally — the couple and their reps have officially stayed silent on this latest birth.

That’s not altogether shocking, perhaps, given the year they had in 2022. Behati’s pregnancy news was marred by the public accusations by multiple women that Adam had been cheating on her. He did cop to sending lots of DMs to various girls online but denied ever having physically cheated. And from what we heard, his baby momma bought it. But that doesn’t mean they necessarily are ready for the same spotlight they used to embrace.

In any case, we’re just hoping they’re happy — the new little guy or gal deserves to grow up in an untroubled environment! Congrats again and best wishes to the Levines!

