Adam Levine Accused Of Cheating On His Wife With Instagram Model -- And Doing Something SO GROSS Afterward!

Social media influencer Sumner Stroh is levying a REALLY serious accusation against Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine. No subtweeting here, she is full-on calling him out!

The Instagram model released a shocking TikTok on Monday morning, in which she claimed the two had an affair for ABOUT A YEAR. She’s also opening up about the alleged post-affair interaction they had, too — and it makes the Voice coach look even sketchier, if you can believe it!

So, this started over on TikTok on Monday morning. In a video sent out to her 300,000 followers, Stroh said:

“I’m just going to rip the Band-Aid off, because I’ve re-taken this like ten times now.”

She then went into the story.

Referring to the rocker’s wife, Stroh claimed she had an affair with a married man for “about a year,” saying:

“Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who was married to a Victoria’s Secret model. At the time, you know, I was young, I was naive, and quite frankly I feel exploited. I wasn’t in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely very easily manipulated.”

Sumner didn’t mess around. She outed Adam by name next — and brought the receipts, too! The IG model shared a screenshot of old DM convos, allegedly with the rock star, which were several messages that appeared to be from Levine’s verified account.

In those messages, TikTok viewers could see these comments:

“It is truly unreal how f**king hot you are … Like it blows my mind … You are 50 times hotter in person … And so am I hahahah”

Oof.

We’re not sure we’ve ever seen public allegations that Adam Levine was cheating on Behati Prinsloo before. Is it really possible he was able to keep this secret for nearly a year?

The alleged extramarital affair is obviously the biggest transgression here — but it may not even be the most controversial part.

Calling Maroon 5 “elevator music” (LOLz), she explained how Levine later came “back into” her life after the affair had ended:

“Maroon 5 is practically elevator music at this point, so I’m sure you know who Adam Levine is, but Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year. After I stopped talking to him over a period of months, this is how he came back into my life.”

At that point, Stroh dropped the biggest shocker of the day. She claimed the Animals singer sent her a message in June explaining he and Prinsloo were pregnant, and he wanted to name the baby after Sumner — the woman he’d been cheating with! WTF?!

The message she showed read:

“Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s w boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.”

Wait, what?!?!

The wildest part is that if he was “dead serious” and brought up the name Sumner to Behati — she’s now going to know this alleged affair really happened! How else could the model know?!

Stroh was understandably shocked. She said on the vid:

“I was like, I’m in hell. Like, I have to be in hell at this point. My morals were unknowingly compromised. I was completely manipulated. … I never wanted to come forward, because obviously I know the implications that come with doing what I do, and making money the way I do, and being an Instagram model. So, being tied to a story like this, I know the stereotypes.”

Unbelievable!!

So why come forward now, anyways?!

She explained as much at the end of the clip:

“I had sent some screenshots recklessly to a few friends that I thought I trusted, and one of them had attempted to sell it to a tabloid. So here I am.”

Shady AF!!! This whole thing!

You can see the full clip (below):

BTW, Stroh also addressed the new video over on her IG account.

In a post published to her IG Stories on Monday morning, she linked over to the TikTok video. She wrote:

“Aware people are going to try to fill in the gaps with many false assumptions. I don’t feel like I’m doing any favors considering the manner this had to go about. It’s a lot to digest but hopefully, at the very least, the truth being out can do some good.”

Damn!

SO crazy!! Who names his baby after his (alleged) mistress?!?! That’s beyond wild. It’s heartless, and reckless, TBH!

