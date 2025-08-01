A WORSE Maroon 5 Cheating Scandal! Mickey Madden's Wife Says He Was Sexting Teen Girls -- And Attacked Her When Confronted!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

There is a new cheating scandal in Maroon 5, this time with former bassist Mickey Madden — and it is way worse than what lead singer Adam Levine did.

According to documents obtained by People, Mickey’s wife, Catherine Blair Bowman, filed for a restraining order against the 46-year-old musician in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday. Why? He allegedly physically assaulted her when she confronted him about sexting teenage girls!

Catherine claimed the attack happened on July 21. That day, she received a message from a teen girl informing her of Mickey’s explicit messages to her. Feeling “extremely hurt and disturbed,” Catherine said she “needed to understand what was going on between them” and decided to confront him about the sexts. And all hell broke loose. She continued:

“When he denied it, I asked him to hand me his phone. He would not hand me his phone, but I could see that he was quickly deleting the evidence from his phone.”

However, Catherine refused to let that happen. She grabbed the phone and tried to run out of the house — but Mickey allegedly “became enraged.” His wife went on to claim:

“He put both his arms around my body around my abdomen and arms to restrain me. He then slammed my body against the marble kitchen counter. I felt pain in my hip and waist area. He shoved me to the ground and was out of his mind. I landed on my knees. He kept screaming for me to give him the phone. He appeared literally insane to me. I had never seen such uncontrollable anger and a completely different person.”

OMG!!!

But this allegedly wasn’t the only time Mickey was abusive toward her. Catherine claimed another incident of abuse took place back on May 14, adding:

“He physically abused me. Extreme emotional harm. I’m now terrified of him.”

It is no wonder why she is so scared given how he allegedly acted when he got caught…

Catherine included screenshots of texts with Mickey about the situation in her restraining order filing, and they are disturbing. In one message, Mickey called his sexting “a private and fake harmless fantasy” that had “no bearing on real life at all.” However, his wife fully disagreed. She fired back:

“Mickey. I do not know the man who hires 18 year old prostitutes to text them about wanting to be their stepdad and rape them while we are on our honeymoon.”

What the f**k! Catherine then alluded to a similar experience she had with an abusive relationship with an older man as a teen, to which Mickey replied:

“I am beyond sorry for my actions and for engaging in any form of expression of those impulses..it’s all completely unacceptable. but I have to draw the line at that characterization of what I did ..This was entirely relegated to text..It’s not excusable by any means but I have to make it clear that I would never act on any of that consensual fantasy talk.”

In the documents, Catherine also mentioned that Mickey “withheld” sex from her after she shared that she wanted to have a child together and started sleeping with a “prostitute” instead.

At this time, Mickey — who left Maroon 5 after an alleged domestic violence incident in 2020 — has not responded to the allegations. The documents noted he is currently in a rehabilitation facility. A judge granted Catherine a temporary restraining order, which is effective until a court date on August 20. The order also covers their two huskies, Toast and Jam.

All of this is so terrible. Our hearts break for Catherine after what she allegedly experienced. Reactions? Let us know (below).

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via MEGA/Dimitri Halkidis/WENN]