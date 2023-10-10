Adele's BF Rich Paul Makes Rare Comments About Their Deep Bonding Over Childhood Trauma!

Rich Paul is opening up.

He’s one of the most successful sports agents in the game, managing NBA legend LeBron James. You probably know him better as Adele’s beau. But what you probably didn’t know is that the 41-year-old had a pretty rough go at it growing up — and it sounds like that’s something he and the Skyfall singer have been able to connect over.

Rich’s new memoir, Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds, dropping Tuesday, reveals details of his unstable young life growing up in a crime-ridden Cleveland neighborhood in the ’80s and ’90s. From being raised by a mom who struggled with drug addiction, to never really being allowed to “be a kid,” the entrepreneur shared it all — and it was apparently a tough pill for Adele to swallow.

Related: Did Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Just Return From A Weekend Getaway?!

During a Sunday interview with People, Rich explained that his own childhood trauma “hit home” with his love during her read. He explained:

“It was very emotional. I think a lot of it probably hit home, so yeah, it was a difficult read [for her].”

As Perezcious readers may know, Adele’s father, Mark Evans, left her and her mother at a young age, popping back into her life after she’d gained success in her 20s. In 2021, she told Oprah Winfrey that her father was the reason she hadn’t been able to have success in loving relationships. Sadly, he died that same year, but it sounds like Rich has helped Adele to break through the wound left by childhood trauma.

You may remember when the Love is a Game singer caused a stir last month after referring to Rich as her “husband” during her Las Vegas residency. Fans were left with the question: did the two tie the knot? Well, it sounds like Rich certainly doesn’t mind the title.

While sitting down with CBS Mornings on Monday, Gayle King asked the sports agent how is love is doing, and he didn’t hesitate to sing her praises. He said:

“She’s been great, I think she would agree that we definitely helped each other. I’m in a good space, we’re in a good space. Happy. She’s superb. She’s been great for me. We’ve been great for each other.”

So sweet!

Hilariously, Gayle took things a step further, asking if we could refer to her as “Mrs. Paul” the next time we see her — and he definitely wasn’t opposed:

“You can say whatever you want.”

Ooo la la!

The truth is the two haven’t married, as an insider told Us Weekly last week that they “call each other husband and wife” because they’ve been together for a while, and they just like the “security” of it.

After so much childhood trauma on both ends. we don’t blame them! Whatever they’re doing, they should keep it up! We ADORE them, and they seem to be a match made in heaven! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via CBS & Apple Music/YouTube]