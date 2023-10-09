Did Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Just Get Back From A Weekend Getaway?!

These two are moving fast!

Just days after being spotted on a dinner date in New York City, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper already went on a romantic weekend getaway together! Wait, what?!?!

It’s true! Sparks must be flying because the actor and model have already gone on a secret vacay! It’s unclear where they went, but photographers caught the couple returning home together on Sunday, per TMZ. (That said, Page Six claims they were seen coming home on Saturday. Either way, they spent some of the weekend together!)

BCoop could be seen driving a Mercedes G-Wagon while the apple of his eye rode in the passenger seat. In the pics, the mother of one was wearing a sweater, black jeans, and flats. Her hair was pulled into a bun and she had sunglasses on. She traveled in style with a Louis Vuitton duffel bag and a checkered Prada tote, both of which she was seen grabbing from the trunk after her possible new beau parked.

Shortly after she collected her things, the 48-year-old did the same while rocking jeans and a T. Interestingly, because of their staggered exits from the vehicle, it would seem they’re still trying to keep a low profile. But c’mon, guys! The jig is up! Ch-ch-check out their second sighting in just one week (below):

There’s no denying they’re a thing now… right?!

It was just Thursday night when they stepped out together for the first time to enjoy a meal at Via Carota. Now, we’re wondering how long this has been going on because they went from zero to 100 real quick!

So far, there’s no obvious connection between them other than the fact Brad’s been pals with Gigi’s ex Leonardo DiCaprio for years. Maybe that’s how they met? Or maybe the model has some mutual friends with Brad’s baby momma Irina Shayk? Honestly, there’s tons of ways these A-listers could’ve crossed paths. All that really matters is how long they stay linked!

Are you here for this?! Sound OFF (below)!

