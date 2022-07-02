Adele Doubles Down On Decision To Cancel Her Las Vegas Residency: It Was 'Not Good Enough'

Adele has zero regrets about the messy situation that went down with her Las Vegas residency!

As you may recall, fans were left extremely disappointed when the 34-year-old singer pulled the plug on her highly-anticipated shows at Caesars Palace’s The Colosseum in January, just one day before she was supposed to hit the stage for opening night. At the time, she claimed the last-minute cancellation came due to coronavirus cases among her team and “delivery delays.”

However, numerous reports have since come out claiming the real reason for the postponement was simply because the show wasn’t up to par, namely because Adele kept changing her mind about the visuals for the show, making it impossible to put something together by the deadline. Other sources have specifically shared that there was an alleged clash over a 60-person choir, a swimming pool in the set design, and arguments with set designer Esmeralda Devlin. Yeesh!

Related: Rich Paul Hints At Wanted To Have ‘More Kids’ Amid Adele Romance!



She inevitably has faced a ton of controversy from the indefinite postponement. And speaking with BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, Adele confessed that the “brutal” backlash left her as a “shell of a person for a couple of months.” Oh no! Although the past couple of months were difficult, the momma said she ultimately stands by her decision to pull out:

“I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment and I was devastated and I was frightened about letting them down, and I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision.”

Despite dealing with the negative response from the public and losing a ton of money from the production, the Easy artist noted that she refused to give in to the pressure to put something on:

“You can’t buy me, you can’t buy me for nothing. I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we’re going to lose loads of money. I’m like, ‘the show’s not good enough.’”

As for whether she has any shows planned for Sin City? Adele insisted:

“I’m not gonna update you if I ain’t got nothing to update you with because that just leads to more disappointment.”

Smart move! But some folks still might be disappointed as others actually got to see the Grammy winner perform at a concert for the first time in five years while she headlined London’s BST Hyde Park Festival. During the show, Adele even took a moment to address the residency cancellation on Friday night, saying the last thing she wanted to do was “let people down.” She expressed to the audience:

“I know that a lot of things have happened with this album and I’m sure a lot of you feel that you’ve been let down and stuff, which is mortifying really and upsetting to me. But I take my singing very seriously and the last thing I would ever want to do is let people down but I had to do that, it just wasn’t right.’”

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you believe Adele will ever reschedule her residency? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]