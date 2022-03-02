Adele May NOT Return To Caesars Palace -- Where Her New Residency Might Take Place!

Adele might be making even more changes to her Las Vegas residency than expected — and this is potentially a pretty massive one!

Ever since the singer canceled her highly-anticipated gigs at Caesars Palace‘s The Colosseum in January, just a day before she was supposed to take the stage for opening night, she’s supposedly been hard at work to figure out how to make the show go on… and in this calendar year, too!

But that doesn’t necessarily mean fans should expect to hit up the same venue for the concert. New sources are now speaking out about how things are going with getting the residency back up and running, and TBH, it all sounds as problematic as ever!

According to an insider who spoke with The Sun on Tuesday, the Brit is in talks to ditch The Colosseum and move to Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater!

Whaaaa??

The source had this to dish on the potential change:

“Talks are ongoing with Adele about the possibility of her moving the residency to Zappos.”

Before you get to thinking that Adele’s just going to backstab Caesars Palace, which had already reportedly bent over backward to meet her laundry list of needs earlier this year, that’s not exactly what’s happening.

Zappos is still owned by Caesars’ parent company, the source noted:

“The venue is within the Caesars family — who she has the huge money deal with — and it’s world class. It’s been a residency spot for a host of huge stars, including Jennifer Lopez and Shania Twain, and after the issues raised by Adele about her set and the sound quality at the Colosseum it seems Zappos could be the answer.”

Um… We’re not entirely sure about that?? From the sounds of it, Adele made the Colosseum upgrade already state-of-the-art sound and video equipment to meet her high standards, so we’d presume she’d want to make some changes at Zappos, too. And we’d think the Colosseum would be fighting to keep the artist at their venue considering all the money they seemingly just poured into the changes!!

But this venue change might be made for more practical reasons than just disagreements over the quality of the stage. Perhaps the biggest reason the Easy On Me vocalist might switch up the residency’s destination is for planning purposes, the confidant continued:

“Plus the schedule at the Colosseum is seriously tight. That venue was her first choice, but if that isn’t possible then Zappos is the perfect fit and they want her to know the door is open.”

Hmm.

So she hasn’t decided anything yet, which doesn’t make us hopeful that much progress is being made in creating a worthy enough show to put on for fans this summer…

As Perezcious readers know, the 33-year-old struck MAJOR controversy earlier this year when she postponed her residency indefinitely because the show just wasn’t up to par. The outlet learned that a swimming pool in the set design was one of the biggest setbacks because the performer allegedly thought it looked like a “baggy old pond.” But others close to the production also revealed that the Grammy winner was changing her mind about visuals for the show on the regular, making it hard to put something together in time.

Interestingly, if she does choose to head across the street to Zappos Theater, she’s likely looking at selling even more tickets to her already expensive AF concert since the venue can hold twice as many fans!! The theater reportedly holds 7,000 concertgoers! We suppose that’s the one silver lining to all this… but will many people snag a ticket if it means risking another cancellation? It’s not like this has been Adele’s first scrapped show.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show two weeks ago, the songwriter attempted to apologize for the controversy, sharing:

“I regret I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-assed show and I can’t do that.”

That’s fine! But still!

We get that Vegas comes with lots of pressure to put on a show like never before, but we just hope Adele actually puts on a show at this point. Ya know?

