Was A Swimming Pool Stunt At The Center Of Adele's Vegas Residency Postponement?!

Adele was really trying to pull out all the stops for her Las Vegas residency — and that’s just what derailed the whole production!

In the days since the singer postponed her highly-anticipated Weekends With Adele concert series, lots of insiders are coming out of the woodwork to explain what happened behind the scenes to shut down the show. So many things have been blamed for the cancelation, but it sounds like her “diva” attitude was the number one problem!!

At the time of her announcement, Adele claimed coronavirus and shipping delays were causing her to reschedule her entire three-month residency. Soon after, reports of set design issues also made headlines. Turns out there WAS a major problem with the set design, but it might not be what you imagined…

According to a source who spoke with The Sun on Monday, at one point in the show, the 33-year-old was supposed to stand in the middle of a pool to create an illusion for fans that she was floating on water — but she didn’t think the quality of the finished product was good enough! The insider dished:

“When she saw the finished design, she refused to take part.”

The Rolling in the Deep songstress was so appalled by the piece, she claimed the pool looked like an “old pond,” the confidant added:

“Adele described the pool as a ‘baggy old pond’ and refused, point blank, to stand in the middle of it. The intention was to fill it with water on the set as she was lifted up on a crane-type mechanism, creating the illusion she was floating on water.”

Why in the world was this even necessary??

It’s just truly baffling to figure out why Adele was trying to create such a lavish production when her voice is enough to convince fans to spend thousands on tickets. Nobody was expecting or even wishing she’d be walking on water in the show!! Why not just throw some waves on the fancy new video system she had Caesars Palace install (like she did in her Easy on Me performance at the NRJ Awards pictured above)?? At least the show still could have gone on that way…

These claims come after another source told the same outlet that Adele was having massive arguments with her set designer Esmeralda Devlin, who also worked on the artist’s 2016 world tour, sharing:

“In spite of the set costing millions to put together, Adele was unhappy with the result, and she made her feelings very clear to Es. She was already nervous and the falling-out sent her spiraling into a panic because she was desperate that everything should be perfect.”

That sounds exactly like what happened with the swimming pool! Hmm…

The source also noted that the Grammy winner was feeling pressured to create a spectacle for concertgoers, adding:

“There was no real clarity around what Adele wanted for the show because of the endless changes being made to the production. It seemed that while she has always preferred a stripped-back performance, she was under some pressure to come up with a huge extravaganza. So there was a constant ricochet between those two versions of what the show should be, and it did cause some quite explosive arguments.”

Look, we get that Sin City is known for over-the-top entertainment, but Adele’s normal performance is just extravagant and elegant enough to create enough buzz. It’s sad that all this pressure and these wild stage pieces were what, apparently, led to the downfall of the residency.

Thoughts? Can you believe Adele was trying to incorporate a swimming pool into her show?? Let us know (below)!

