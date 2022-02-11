OMG! Adele Got Super Drunk, Took Off Her Shirt, & Pole-Danced At A Gay Nightclub!!!

Adele may have gotten way into fitness and healthy living over the past couple years, but she just proved this week that she still knows how to party with the best of them!

The I Drink Wine singer said in an Instagram Live back in October that she’d quit drinking, but when she stopped by the London nightclub Heaven with a group of friends to watch the G-A-Y’s Porn Idol strip contest on Thursday, that went right out the window. According to eyewitnesses, the 33-year-old reportedly got COMPLETELY wasted. In her VIP box, Adele could be seen dancing and singing along to Raining Men. She even took off her Fendi shirt at one point in the night! However, that wasn’t the highlight of the evening!

After watching RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole and other contestants on stage, Adele decided to join in on the action and take a turn around the pole! The Hello crooner showed off her moves by swinging her leg around the pole and squatting low to the floor before popping back up again. And, of course, the moment was caught on video. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Now what is Adele doing pole dancing in my favourite gay club? pic.twitter.com/pJXJzA7bJE — Karolis ???? (@Karolis_G) February 11, 2022

Hell yes!!! She clearly backed off pretty quick but not before showing that she has some moves! Wow! The crowd was so shocked by the epic performance that Cheryl even allowed Adele to pick the winner of the stripping contest. According to DailyMail.com, the event host said:

“You can have the final say, you’re f**king Adele, and I’m little old Cheryl.”

Adele then asked the reality star to hold her shirt together, saying:

“I’ve been wetting myself, my shirt ripped apart.”

Eventually the momma got it together and decided which competitor she wanted to win, announcing:

“I’m going to go with my girl! I know I’ve had a lot of s**t the last couple of days. You were great but… we love females, f**king females don’t we. Yes, I pick her, I can see you’re f**king beautiful, f**king lovely, f**king confident with all these men around. We love being f**king females don’t we. F**king love being females.”

After the show, Cheryl posted a backstage selfie with the Oh My God artist on Instagram, writing in the caption:

“Confirmed: Adele was devastated I was eliminated on Drag Race, too. Love you divalina.”

Wow! Stunning!

It certainly seems like Adele is feeling much better after all of the drama surrounding the postponement of her Las Vegas residency and the rumors about her relationship status with boyfriend Rich Paul! Fortunately for ticket holders, not only did she get some practice on stage at the nightclub, but she confirmed hours before on The Graham Norton Show that the concert series will “absolutely 100%” happen this year:

“We are now working our asses off, but I don’t want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready. The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can’t in case we are not ready in time. It is absolutely 100 percent happening this year. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!”

Okay, did anyone have Adele pole dancing on their 2022 bingo cards? LOLz! Drop your reactions to the iconic moment in the comments below, Perezcious readers?

