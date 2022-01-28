Adele Left Caesars Palace With 'A Mess,' Claim Insiders

It’s been one week since Adele postponed her Las Vegas residency, and fans aren’t the only ones scrambling to make new plans. Caesars Palace has been in turmoil ever since the singer backed out of her commitment!

According to CNN insiders, despite supporting the English songwriter in public, the venue is having a hell of a time in the aftermath of her cancelation. The source noted:

“It’s a mess.”

Because Adele was expected in Sin City until April 16, Caesars had already hired a ton of new staff to help out with the extra tourists. But now that travelers are canceling hotel stays and postponing their trip until the singer takes the stage, things are looking bleak AF.

Related: Adele’s ‘Diva’ Demands For Las Vegas Residency Were Impossible To Meet

The confidant continued:

“Now they’re left with empty hotel rooms, angry customers and extra staff.”

Interestingly, when the outlet reached out to Caesars Entertainment, the owner of the resort, they simply rehashed their original statement given last week when the Hello vocalist informed fans the show would not go on, saying:

“We understand the disappointment surrounding the postponement of WEEKENDS WITH ADELE. Adele is an incredible artist, supremely dedicated to her music and her fans. Creating a show of this magnitude is incredibly complex. We fully support Adele and are confident the show she unveils at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be extraordinary.”

Hmm. While they put up a kind front, behind the scenes, they’re rushing to find a replacement for the Grammy winner. Keith Urban has already agreed to add five additional shows to his residency at The Colosseum, taking place from March 25 to April 2. He made the exciting reveal on social media earlier this week (below).

VEGAS !!!!! We’re coming BACK to the @ColosseumatCP ! See you SO soon ???? March 25 – April 2 Phoenix Club presale begins Wed. January 26 @ 10am PT

General on sale begins Mon. January 31 @ 10am PT Tickets & info at https://t.co/azMXucdjv0 ! pic.twitter.com/vC3MXmPX8y — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) January 25, 2022

But the Palace is going to need a lot more star power to cover the rest of the dates and that is proving incredibly difficult. The source explained:

“Caesars is scrambling to find artists to take over Adele’s dates, but most artists are already booked with shows and tours. It’s nearly impossible to find big stars to fill in at the last minute.”

Caesars Entertainment refused to divulge any other potential musicians who they are hoping will take the stage in February and early March. The Colosseum has room for 4,100 concertgoers, so they’ll need some big hitters! In the past, it housed Céline Dion, Elton John, Bette Midler, Cher, Mariah Carey, and Rod Stewart, among others. Wow!

Related: Taylor Swift Receives Apology From Damon Albarn Over Snarky Songwriting Diss!

As Perezcious readers know, Adele claimed that her show wasn’t “ready” last Thursday, while also blaming COVID-19 and shipping delays as negatively impacting her team’s ability to put on a concert that would “be good enough.” In tears, she said:

“Half my crew, half my team is down with Covid. They still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show. And I can’t give you what I have right now, and I’m gutted.”

Kinda interesting that she couldn’t pull together a quality show in time, yet the venue seems hopeful they’ll find a new act to performer with even less time to prepare than the headliner seemingly had! Just goes to show something else must have been contributing to Adele’s postponement…

The 33-year-old has remained tight-lipped ever since the announcement, flying straight home to be with her boyfriend Rich Paul in Beverly Hills. At this point, it remains unclear when she’ll reschedule. Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Adele/YouTube]