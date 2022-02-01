Adele Seemingly Responds To Rich Paul Breakup Rumors & BRIT Awards Drama!

Adele won’t let those rumors about her relationship go unaddressed!

As we reported, the songstress and her boyfriend Rich Paul were said to have been “fighting” during a “volatile” bump in their months-long relationship, amid rumors that she had to bow out of performing at the BRIT Awards next week.

Insiders went as far as to suggest the Grammy winner’s “issues” with LeBron James’s manager were part of the reason she had to postpone her hotly-anticipated Las Vegas residency, noting that it was a big “red flag” when Paul didn’t show up in Sin City to support his lady love in the days leading up to the show.

Related: What Adele Did Immediately After Posting Apology Video Amid Las Vegas Residency Postponement!

Well, the Easy On Me songstress took to Instagram on Tuesday to set fire to the speculation: not only did she confirm she was performing at the BRITS after all, she let fans know that she and Rich are still going strong!

Alongside a candid pic of herself, the 33-year-old wrote:

“Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week. Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham [Norton] for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love “

That settles that!

The post comes weeks after Adele announced she had to postpone her residency because it wasn’t “ready.” One day before the concert series was scheduled to begin, she explained in a video:

“Listen, I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID… It’s been impossible to finish the show. I’m gutted and I’m sorry it’s so last minute. We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time.”

However, a source later told Page Six that the hitmaker’s relationship drama may have also contributed to the show not being ready in time, telling the outlet:

“Adele didn’t show up in Vegas until almost the last minute — in production terms — we think partly because of her issues with Paul. And when she got there, Adele hated the production and the set, and didn’t have enough time to change it.”

If that’s true, we don’t expect Adele to come clean about it anytime soon — but we do expect her to absolutely slay at the BRIT awards on February 8!

[Image via Boardroom/Adele/YouTube]