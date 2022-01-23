The Real Reason?! Adele’s Las Vegas Residency Cancellation Reportedly Came After ‘Explosive Arguments’ With The Set Designer

Is this the real reason why Adele canceled her Las Vegas residency?

The 33-year-old singer completely shocked and angered fans last week when she hopped on social media to drop the news that she was canceling her Weekends with Adele shows one day before she was supposed to go on stage at Caesars Palace. In a tearful video posted on Instagram, she largely blamed the last-minute change of plans on coronavirus, saying a good portion of her crew and team came down with the virus:

“We’re tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you. But we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team is down with COVID. And it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

However, Adele may not have been fully honest about what went down. According to The Sun, sources revealed that the shows were in jeopardy for some time, all thanks to some behind-the-scenes clashes with acclaimed set designer Esmeralda Devlin. The Hello crooner previously worked with Devlin on her 2016 world tour, but it turns out they came to blows in the days leading up to the opening night of her residency. One source claimed:

“In spite of the set costing millions to put together, Adele was unhappy with the result, and she made her feelings very clear to Es. She was already nervous and the falling-out sent her spiralling into a panic because she was desperate that everything should be perfect.”

Another insider also revealed that the disagreement came after the production was already derailed due to “endless changes” to the running order and pressure to make a huge spectacle for fans, explaining:

“There was no real clarity around what Adele wanted for the show because of the endless changes being made to the production. It seemed that while she has always preferred a stripped-back performance, she was under some pressure to come up with a huge extravaganza. So there was a constant ricochet between those two versions of what the show should be, and it did cause some quite explosive arguments.”

Ultimately, it sounded like it was pretty difficult for Adele to be satisfied with the result:

“Most shows have teething problems of one kind or another, but there has been a feeling for some time that these shows were heading for disaster. It is well known that Adele suffers badly with anxiety when it comes to performing live, so it’s hard to imagine her going ahead if she wasn’t happy.”

And while Adele was “excited” about the concert series, The Sun source concluded that “there was too much indecision and conflict for them to work” at the end of the day. Wow….

Innerestingly enough, it seemed like Caesars Palace seemingly alluded to these issues and failed to mention COVID in their own statement following the cancellation announcement, tweeting:

“Creating a show of this magnitude is incredibly complex. We fully support Adele and are confident the show she unveils at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be extraordinary.”

Sooooo we guess when Adele said her show “wasn’t ready,” she really wasn’t exaggerating! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Are you still upset her concert was canceled? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below)!

