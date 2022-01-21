Adele Fans Who Already Traveled To Vegas Are FURIOUS Over Last-Minute Postponement

Adele’s shocking cancelation of her Las Vegas residency is being met with a lot of hate!

If you missed it, on Thursday, the singer took to her Instagram with an emotional announcement — her highly-anticipated Weekends with Adele concert series at Caesars Palace was going to be rescheduled, but with no new dates currently listed. So for now, canceled. Oh, and this was shared with fans just ONE DAY before she was set to take the stage!

The musician claimed COVID-19 cases among her team and “delivery delays” as a result of the virus were the main reason for her decision to delay the show, presumably for months. The concert was supposed to run from January 21 to April 16, and now it likely won’t even begin until the spring!

As you can imagine, diehards are pretty pissed off, and for good reason!! These were some of the hottest tickets on the market, selling between $85 to $12,000 a night. Some people even shelled out $30,000 to be there on opening night! Daaamn.

With the incredibly late cancelation, a great many fans were already in Sin City or on their way, making it impossible to get a refund on their expensive plane tickets, hotel stays, and, not to mention, time off work. So they’re now campaigning for Adele to cover travel expenses, aside from Ticketmaster’s optional refund (for fans who don’t want to hold on to their tickets in hopes of attending rescheduled dates).

PR guru Mark Borkowski spoke to DailyMail.com about the “disaster,” admitting:

“It’s not great for Adele and I think she knows it. Her response seemed very authentic. I guess it’s down to whether the fans believe her word.”

Holding out hope for a chance on Adele again is hard for a lot of fans, especially those who were already burned when she canceled two shows at Wembley Stadium in London in a similar fashion in 2017 and took four years to reschedule. From the sounds of it, some are also skeptical of the reason for the cancelation, wondering if something else might be to blame. At the very least, they think she should have mustered up the courage to postpone the show before there was just one day left — because if COVID and shipping delays were the issue then she would have known about that for days now.

Gillian Rowland-Kain, an attorney from Brooklyn, was on her flight from NYC when she saw the news on social media, telling MailOnline:

“I was furious that Adele waited so last minute to make this call. I recognize it’s not a call any artist wants to make but she would’ve known yesterday that the show wouldn’t be ready by tomorrow. Her lack of notice is astounding. I’m angry and frustrated.”

Meanwhile, Thomas Wright flew in from South Carolina with a friend, spending $445 on each ticket, $1,600 on flights and a hotel, and $100 on COVID tests. They also opted to spend $400 each on new outfits to look their best for the momentous occasion. He expressed:

“I know I will not be able to get off of work to come back, I know I wouldn’t be able to afford to come back. This trip has been a collection of Christmas and birthday gifts plus saving for myself.”

What a bummer!! Another fan, David, posted a photo from outside the venue, sadly musing:

“Christmas gift gone pear-shaped as my wife and daughter are on the way to meet me in Vegas and unfortunately Adele has had to cancel.”

Christmas gift gone pear shaped as my wife and daughter are on the way to meet me in Vegas and unfortunately Adele has had to cancel. Hope all is well for Adele. pic.twitter.com/uO6j6ve37o — david (@sproutsfan) January 20, 2022

There was even an essential worker hoping to be in attendance. Amy Campbell, a medical professional from Oklahoma, reacted:

“I know how hard it is to put on a show, especially with a pandemic. But it’s also hard to save enough money, to get time off work from a hospital, that is short staffed, book a flight and hotel, fly in two days early and find out 30 hrs before the show, when we are already here, that the reason we came for is not going to happen. The people with first weekend show tickets may not be able to afford the time or money to reschedule something like this.”

And this family…

The look you have when you are at the airport, 45 minutes before you board your flight to Las Vegas for your daughters to see opening weekend of Adele in concert – and Adele just canceled the opening weekend! @adele #justlikethegriswolds #adele #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/e1TpNazkUF — Attila Khan (@DMcHawes) January 20, 2022

Aside from lost money, many viewers are upset that Adele won’t just show up and sing some songs for them — all they really care about rather than some big, glitzy performance or stage. (Though, the outlet reports that Adele is believed to be in LA at the moment… so, she’s certainly not planning on surprising anyone in town for the concert.)

Gabriel flew from Quebec, Canada, telling the outlet:

“We lost a large sum of money on plane tickets and hotels to come see her for nothing, pretty unacceptable that a multi-million dollar production team could pull the rug on the people who flew and risked getting Covid to see her because her ‘show’ wasn’t ready. She is known for her voice not for her performances, for all I care I would’ve just enjoyed her sitting on a bench singing. Absolutely unacceptable, they have not mentioned anything about compensation for the travel expenses we had.”

Honestly, that’s a fair point. We get that Adele wanted to put on her best performance yet — and she was going to be making a pretty penny per night for doing so (more than $678,000, according to a source!!) — but she warned fans that things weren’t looking good ahead of time. This last-minute cancelation is pretty brutal.

While we find it hard to believe that Adele will actually refund anyone’s travel expenses, hopefully, she can do something to make up for this unfortunate situation. Preferably a lot sooner than her London fans had to wait!

Thoughts?

