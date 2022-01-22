Adele Facetimes With Fans Who Traveled To Las Vegas Before Last Minute Residency Cancellation!

Some fans got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!

When Adele announced that her highly-anticipated concert series, Weekends with Adele, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas needed to be rescheduled ONE DAY before she was set to take the stage, people were understandably shocked and enraged by the news as they shelled out some big bucks for the tickets AND travel plans to get to Sin City. The musician claimed the last-minute change of plans came due to the coronavirus cases among her team and “delivery delays.”

But now, fans who remained in the city and were meant to attend this weekend’s concerts got a major surprise from the 33-year-old singer. Adele apparently took the time to have a little one-on-one interaction with ticketholders through FaceTime!

According to TMZ and Daily Mail, some disappointed concertgoers were handed a cellphone on the casino floor Friday night by someone from the performer’s management to video chat with her. She tearfully apologized and offered everything from free merchandise, drink tickets (which she took back when she realized some people were underage), and even a free meet-and-greet whenever the dates were rescheduled.

WOW!

One person named Dominic Crisonino, who flew from New York to Las Vegas, posted his FaceTime chat with Adele on Instagram, in which she expressed her regret for not being there:

“I’m sad…I’m feeling really nice seeing all of you there…I’m really sorry I’m not there. … It was the the only thing I was looking forward to, but not everything arrived.”

The fan also got to meet her boyfriend Rich Paul during the chat! You can ch-ch-check out the conversation (below):

Another fan named Eleni Sabracos, who went viral on TikTok after she made a video about Adele canceling every show she’s tried to see since 2016, was surprised with a video call. The woman said on the call:

“I just want to get a glass of wine with you – let’s get drunk!”

The Hello singer then invited Eleni onstage for a photo opportunity at her next concert. So lucky! Watch the entire clip (below):

@elenisabracos THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING LADIES AND GENTS ♬ original sound – Eleni

On top of the personal calls, Adele left an apology at her merchandise store reportedly written in lipstick for everyone who still showed up for the concert. The note read:

“Hi guys! I’m so upset to not be with you tonight. But I know some of you are here already so please hang out and look at the outfits, take pics of anything you want. Of yourselves and with each other! There’s people in the room I worked with on the store and the merch. There’s members of my management in here too to show you around. And any of you in here who were due to come to the shows this weekend can have a gift on me! I’m so sorry again.”

GUYS SHE WROTE US A NOTE pic.twitter.com/JsCk9xoO4P — miah (@wosofilms) January 22, 2022

[Image via Saturday Night Live/YouTube]