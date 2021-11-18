Adele Reveals Worst Things About Losing 100 Pounds!

Even after dropping 100 pounds, Adele still doesn’t love her body!

The musician opened up about her life-changing weight loss in a new interview with The Face on Thursday, admitting that just because she might look a bit different on the outside, doesn’t mean her feelings about her body have changed on the inside. The 33-year-old shared:

“I don’t know if I feel different. I still have things about my body that I don’t like.”

So relatable!

While she doesn’t consider them “insecurities,” the English singer-songwriter revealed there are two aspects of her body she’s never liked, no matter her weight, saying:

“They’re not insecurities. But on the cover of Vogue, they were all trying to put me in sleeveless dresses. I was like: ’I ain’t showing my arms! Are you mad?‘ I’ve never liked my arms, ever, and I still don’t like my arms. It goes back to that thing of being thin and being happy. Yeah, my arms are half the size, don’t mean I f**king like them! F**king hate my feet still.”

That said, she’s experienced a lot of positive things since shedding an impressive amount of pounds over the last two years, including solving her chronic back pain! She can also be a more present momma for her 9-year-old son, Angelo Adkins, whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki, explaining:

“I can run around with my kid a little bit more.”

Innerestingly, not everything has been great about the dramatic change. An unexpected consequence caught her off guard, the Easy on Me songstress added:

“There’s so much jewelry I can’t wear [now] because of my hands. No one tells you that, when someone loses weight. Not that I was trying to lose weight. But my rings don’t fit me anymore. Things that were gifts for my 21st birthday, I can’t f**king wear.”

Aww, that is kind of a bummer! Though it’s the exact opposite problem most people have when trying to squeeze into their 21-year-old attire. LOLz!

And who doesn’t love having to stock up on a “whole new wardrobe”?? Well, Adele, apparently! At least when it means having to avoid some of her former favorites, she noted:

“I used to love a smock. I can’t wear them no more, they make me look a bit weird. I had to get rid of a lot of clothes that I had great memories in. There were elements like that.”

During the Grammy winner’s One Night Only special with Oprah Winfrey earlier this week, the performer detailed her journey to becoming an “athlete,” which she elaborated on while speaking to The Face. Describing her love of lifting weights as a “metaphor for surviving,” Adele mused:

“But I like feeling strong, I really do. I love it. I was lifting weights this morning, and I’ve gone up from what I was doing a couple of weeks ago. When I feel that I have the weight of the world – of my world at least – on my shoulders, I can handle it a bit more because I’ve gone up 10 pounds with my weights. It really was just a metaphor for surviving.”

What a cool perspective! Ch-ch-check out some of Adele’s cover photos (below)!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

